Hot fireworks cause dumpster fire

Hot fireworks thrown into a dumpster at an apartment complex caused a fire last week.

Tooele City firefighters responded to 540 S. Newmark Drive on the evening of Sunday, July 23 around 10:10 p.m. on a report of a fire, according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City’s fire chief.

When they arrived, they found a fire in a dumpster next to the apartment complex. They also found fireworks stacked up next to the dumpster.

They were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene until almost 11 p.m. to clean up.

No damage was reported except to the dumpster, and no other structures or vehicles were threatened.

McCoy wants to remind residents to be careful with fireworks.

“Take proper care of fireworks,” he said. “When you are done using fireworks, fully submerge them. Don’t put them in a confined space dumpster. Put them away from structures until they are completely cooled.”