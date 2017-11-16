Hot Soup-Warm Hearts event to help local families thru art

Kirkland Nielson initially took a hand pottery class at Tooele High School to get a graduation credit out of the way.

Now a senior at THS, he fell in love with creating three dimensional art pieces with his own hands and went on to take advanced hand pottery and advanced wheel pottery.

Recently, Nielson finished a stack of unique bowls. Each bowl was thrown on a wheel and fired twice — once with an assortment of colored glazes.

The stack of Nielson’s bowls, along with the work of other THS art students, are being used to help feed hungry people in Tooele County.

For the seventh consecutive year, Tooele High School Art Department students are reaching out to the community with their annual Hot Soup-Warm Hearts Night.

As part of the Hot Soup-Warm Hearts event, a silent auction for pottery bowls and other artwork will be held in the commons area of THS on Friday from 5-8 p.m, according to THS pottery teacher Chris Wilcox.

Hot soup will also be served to the public. Food, blankets and cash donations for the Tooele Valley Resource Center will also be collected.

THS band and orchestra students will perform live music while participants enjoy their hot soup.

The entry fee for one person is two cans or more of soup. The fee is good for one bowl of hot soup, donated by local restaurants.

The fee for groups of two people is either four cans of soup or a new or used blanket. Additional bowls of soup are available for $2.

All proceeds from entry fees, soup sales, and the auction will be given to the Tooele Valley Resource Center, according to Wilcox.

The resource center, operated by Valley Behavioral Health, relies on grants and local donations to assist Tooele County families in crisis.

Entrance to THS commons area is through the school’s front doors on Vine Street.