House catches fire in Anderson Ranch

A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Grantsville City’s Anderson Ranch subdivision Tuesday afternoon.

The Grantsville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Bronco Court around 3:40 p.m., according to First Assistant Fire Chief Travis Daniels. When crews arrived on scene, the house was already on fire.

Firefighters from Grantsville, North Tooele Fire District and Tooele City Fire Department responded to the fire. It took crews about a half hour to knock down the fire before crews could begin mop-up work and searching for hot spots. Firefighters used an internal and external attack to battle the blaze, which left several holes in the roof of the home.

An investigation into the fire determined the homeowner had recently used a riding lawn mower, which was then placed in a shed against the attached garage on the home, Daniels said. The homeowner went into the house and it appears the grass clippings in the lawn mower bag spontaneously combusted, according to Daniels.

The fire spread from the lawn mower, out of the shed and up the west-facing exterior wall of the home, Daniels said. The fire went into the attic space above the garage before spreading into the attic above the living space.

Daniels said from the ceiling line down, there was no fire damage to the inside of the home. The family in the home was displaced by the fire but their insurance will pay for a temporary residence during repairs.

Daniels said it could be 6 months before the displaced family will be able to return to their home.