House considers new bill to protect sand, gravel and rock operations

Revised House Bill 288 preserves local zoning authority, sponsor says

A state legislator has proposed legislation that will affect the ability of counties and cities to regulate gravel, sand and crushed rock operations. It includes the following warning:

“This property is located in the vicinity of an established critical infrastructure materials protection area in which critical infrastructure materials operations have been afforded the highest priority use status. It can be anticipated that such operations may now or in the future be conducted on property included in the critical infrastructure materials protection area. The use and enjoyment of this property is expressly conditioned on acceptance of any annoyance or inconvenience which may result from such normal critical infrastructure materials operations.”

That is the warning you may see if you build or buy a home within 1,000 feet of an existing gravel, sand or crushed rock operation if Rep. Logan Wilde’s, R-Croydon, bill is approved by the state Legislature.

Wilde replaced House Bill 288, Critical Infrastructure Materials, with a substitute bill before the House Natural Resources, Environment and Agriculture Committee could consider the original bill.

The committee voted on Feb. 15 to accept the substitute bill and hold it for further study before acting on a recommendation for the full House.

“The original bill was just bad legislation,” said Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, who sits on the House Natural Resources, Environment and Agriculture Committee. “It would have usurped local control.”

The substitute bill was written to put in some local protections while providing some protections for critical infrastructure operations, defined as sand, gravel and crushed rock operations, according to Wilde.

Substitute HB 288 vests certain rights with existing critical infrastructure operations and prohibits some restrictions and limitations.

However, at the request of Tooele County citizens, the bill puts the burden of proof for vested rights based on a claim of existing operations on the owner of the operation, Wilde said.

The bill also provides for the establishment of critical infrastructure material operations protection areas by local legislative bodies. Those protection areas would be similar to agriculture, mining and industry protection areas currently provided for in state code.

“The substitute bill is a step in the right direction,” Sagers said. “It provides that operations may expand but only if the property is contiguous, owned by the operator, and is properly zoned by the local authority. It also requires these operations to have a permit from the Division of Air Quality.”

Sagers also noted the bill requires notification and plat recordation of critical infrastructure material operations within 1,000 feet of a new subdivision or home.

“The bill addresses some major problems we have had for several years,” Sagers said. “It may pass out of committee with a few changes this session, but we may have to come back in a future session and address this issue some more.”