Housing authority breaks ground for Harris Community Village and Resource Center

$30 million project will offer support for people at risk of homelessness ♦

Builders, partners, government agencies, financers and nonprofit workers broke ground Monday afternoon on the Harris Community Village project at the location of the old Harris Elementary School in Tooele City.

Around 50 people gathered for the ceremony as an afternoon snow flurry dropped flakes on the ground.

“We’ve had this vision for a long time,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “This is a place that is going to continue to serve people … It is our responsibility as community leaders to take care of everyone.”

The new construction will include building housing with 66 units: 42 of those units being studios and the remainder including six one-bedroom apartments and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

The housing will be for families struggling with poverty, for the unsheltered, and for those in recovery who need a bit of assistance. The goal of the project is to provide a safe, stable place for individuals to live as they work towards independence.

“Rather than kicking people out on the street, let’s help them through navigating problems and the things they need to learn,” said DeAnn Christiansen, director of the Tooele County Housing Authority.

The housing will help individuals obtain jobs, because oftentimes job applications ask for a physical address.

The housing project was designed by AJC Architects, a planning and designing firm based out of Salt Lake City. Construction will be completed by Bonneville Builders, a general contractor based out of Sandy.

The Tooele County Housing Authority will own both the housing project and the resource center. They will contract with Switchpoint, a non-profit, private organization who currently operate the Tooele Food Bank, Tooele Thrift, and an emergency shelter, which together are called the “Tooele Resource Center.”

At the new resource center location, in the old Harris Elementary School building, there will be a community center offering a food bank, kitchen, office space, 24/7 childcare, emergency overnight housing, laundry, and showers.

There will also be classes and programs available including job skills, budgeting, nutrition, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and work training programs.

“This will be a facility that will help care for people for many years to come,” Christiansen said.

Also on the site, there will be a play area for children and areas to garden, along with 99 parking stalls.

Wadman Construction, based out of Ogden, is currently working to complete renovations on the old school building.

The northern portion of the property will not be developed at this time.

Originally the project was estimated to cost around $13 million, but with inflation and higher interest rates the cost is now expected to be around $30 million, according to Christiansen.

Altogether, the project will sit on nearly 10 acres and be complete in October or November, 2023, if everything goes according to plan.

The idea for the project was first presented to the Tooele City Council in July 2020 by officials from Switchpoint.

The Housing Authority has received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budgeting, as well as money from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Olene Walker Fund, and federal and state tax credits, including low-income tax credits to help them complete the project.

Harris Elementary was closed in 2018 and was originally put up for sale that same year for $2.6 million and was purchased by Skull Valley Health Care, who worked to rezone the property and later sold the project to the Tooele County Housing Authority.