Housing market terrible for buyers but good for those selling homes

The housing market is currently terrible for buyers and excellent for sellers. And it’s not the pandemic, local real estate agents said the pandemic isn’t the market’s biggest problem.

Homie, a real estate company based out of South Jordan that sells homes in Tooele recently took a survey of a large group of potential home buyers to find out what the buyers thought about the current market.

61% of participants agreed that COVID-19 had put more financial strain on the home buying process and because of the pandemic, nearly half, 46%, said that they have re-evaluated what they are looking for in a home.

The financial stress is the greatest among those aged 35-44, according to the survey.

Nearly half of those surveyed said that they were intimidated by the process of buying or selling a home and 44% said they wouldn’t know where to begin the process.

Lack of knowledge was more prevalent among younger individuals surveyed with 60% of those aged 18-44 reporting that they were intimidated by the process.

Among those who had bought or sold a home, 70% stated that they experienced some challenges during their last transaction.

72% of those surveyed aged 35-44 said that they wished there was an easier way to find the real estate agent best suited for them. One in four aged 18-34, who have ever purchased a home, said they felt pressure from friends and family to work with a specific agent during their last transaction.

One local real estate agent said the pandemic has had some effect on real estate sales, but the housing shortage crisis was here before the pandemic.

“The only real tangible effect from the pandemic is sellers have been a little more hesitant to sell their homes because of what’s going on in the world,” said Chris Sloan, broker and owner of Group One Real Estate. “They think if they sell their homes, they will need to get out and buy something as well. There was some uncertainty for a while and it took a little bit to work it’s way through.”

The biggest problem is a housing shortage crisis that was here before the pandemic.

“The fact of the matter is that the pandemic isn’t the biggest problem we are facing,” Sloan said. “We are 35- 50,000 units short for this growth we are experiencing. This was happening before the pandemic.”

Currently, the housing market from a seller’s point of view is really good.

“The market is wonderful and horrible depending on how you look at it,” Sloan said. “It’s tremendous right now for sellers, because they receive so many offers within hours. There was a house that was put on the market and 48 hours later they had over 30 offers on it. There is some stress dealing with that many showings but that’s not the hard part.”

The hard part is the buyer’s market.

“It’s really frustrating for people trying to get in a home right now,” Sloan stated.

Those trying to buy a house right now can still have hope, according to Sloan.

“It is still an amazing time to buy a house,” Sloan clarified. “The interest rates are low right now. Another reason is the prices of houses are going up and going up rapidly and I don’t see a situation where they will ever come down. Patience and a good local realtor are good things. Also, those buying a house should be prepared to write a lot of offers right now but the right house will come along.”

Potential buyers should also be fully qualified with a lender before they start looking for homes, according to Sloan.

Sloan is thankful for Utah’s last Governor Gary Herbert.

“We are grateful for Gary Herbert because at the beginning of the pandemic he knew that housing needed to be an essential service,” he said. “We had to figure out ways to develop new procedures, but I’m thankful that they recognized that housing was essential.”