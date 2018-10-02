How and when to vote in this year’s election

Election Day is Nov. 6. It is a vote by mail election. Ballots will be delivered to the post office by Oct. 16, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette. If returned by mail, ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before the election.

Ballots can also be returned at any poll location on Election Day, or at the county clerk’s office in the Tooele County Building during working hours prior to the election or no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may also be dropped off up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at drop boxes located outside the Tooele County Building, Tooele City Hall, Grantsville City Hall or Stansbury Village Shopping Center by Anytime Fitness.

Early in-person voting will be held at the Tooele County Clerk’s office on Oct. 26, 25 and Nov. 1 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Four polling locations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The polling locations are: Middle Canyon Elementary School, Grantsville Fire Station, Stansbury High School, and the Tooele County Building.

Polling locations

Middle Canyon Elementary School, 751 E. 1000 North, Tooele City; Grantsville Fire Station, 26 N. Center St., Grantsville; Stansbury High School, 5300 N. Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park; and the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele City.

Drop boxes

East side of Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele City; south side of Tooele City Hall, 90 N. Main St., Tooele City; Grantsville City Hall, 429 E. Main St., Grantsville; and at the Stansbury Village Shopping Center, 500 E. Village Blvd., in front of Anytime Fitness.

Tooele County Clerk’s Office

On the third floor of the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele City.