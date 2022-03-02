How our schools deal with bullying

If bullying is happening at school, ‘Report it,’ say educators ♦

Bullying is defined as seeking to harm, intimidate, or coerce someone perceived as vulnerable, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

In the 2021 Student Health and Risk Prevention — SHARP — Survey, 16% of Tooele County School District students surveyed reported that they have been bullied in school. This compares with 14% state-wide.

No data was gathered regarding private or charter schools in Tooele County.

Studies show that students with developmental special abilities are two to three times more likely to be bullied than their peers and 36.2% of LGBT students have reported being physically bullied and 74.1% of LGBT students have reported being verbally bullied, which is significantly higher than that of straight-identifying students, according to schools.utah.gov.

24.7% of African American students, 17.2% of Hispanic students, and 9% of Asian students reported being bullied in one way or another at school.

According to the website, 64% of students who were bullied didn’t report it.

Julie Spindler, prevention coordinator at the Tooele County School District showed the Transcript Bulletin a chart that defines bullying.

“Bullying is defined as being attacked physically, socially, and/or emotionally, an unequal balance of power, someone being hurt on purpose, and bullying typically happens more than once,” Spindler explained.

The school district teaches students the difference between bullying, teasing, conflict, and a “mean moment,” meaning that a student was being mean to another student and it wasn’t repeated.

The school district has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, which could lead to the bully being suspended, according to Spindler.

Spindler wants students to know that they need to report bullying.

“If something happens, you need to report it, because if you don’t report it, no one knows and they can’t do anything to help,” Spindler said.

In order to prevent bullying, it takes everyone working together, according to Spindler.

“To stop it, we have to all work together as a community, school, as students, as school personnel, and parents,” she said. “It’s not just a one size fits all solution. We all have to be working together to make it stop.”

The school district has also implemented social and emotional learning and prevention programs in the classroom to address issues like bullying.

The district has also held seminars for families to learn about bullying and other issues students may be facing.

Students who have been bullied or witnessed bullying and are afraid to tell a trusted adult should download the Safe UT app, according to Spindler.

The district administration receives the tips on the app each day from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. From there, reports and tips are sent to school district administrators and handled on a case-by-case basis.

“This gives students a voice to report what is happening to them or to someone else,” Spindler said.

Chris Neilson, an educator and administrator at Saint Marguerite Catholic School believes the solution to bullying is for students to treat each other with respect.

“We are unique, because we are a faith-based school and we bring our religion into the problem of bullying,” she explained. “We teach our students virtues and what Jesus would do. We teach helpful service and putting others first.”

If the school runs into an issue with bullying, they address it, Neilson said.

Neilson has advice for students.

“It all has to do with how we treat one another, value one another, and love one another. Cutting someone down doesn’t build you up,” she said.

Stephanie Eccles, administrator at Excelsior Academy, a charter school in Erda City, spoke in a podcast about mental health and bullying last week, two topics that are closely related.

Each February, the Academy devotes one week in February to mental health, and speaking up about bullying and mistreatment.

“This year, it was the second week in February,” Eccles told podcast listeners speaking about mental health week. “There were materials related to mental health and Safe UT to pick up on their way into school. There was an interactive poster to cause students to think about their feelings by adding their own emojis.”

During the week, Eccles spoke to students about creating a safe, bully-free environment.

“My message to students was that when students feel safe, they experience fewer problems with mental health. To create a safe school environment, we discussed the importance of students valuing diversity and seeking to understand others. We talked about avoiding insults and appropriate conversation… I made it very clear that there is no place in our school for violence, threats, or intimidation.

Eccles said that students should tell an adult if they have been bullied.

“Bullying and mistreatment between students is not a part of Excelsior Academy’s culture,” Eccles said.

Toni Broadhead, Hope Squad advisor at Stansbury High School speaks about how the local Hope Squads aimed to prevent bullying and help the students who have suffered.

Hope Squad was created in 1997 by Dr. Greg Hudnall, a high school principal in Provo.

After losing a young student to suicide, he was contacted by the Provo police to identify the student.

“That was when he knew he had to do something,” Broadhead said. “He made a vow to do everything he could to prevent suicide.”

Stansbury High School was the first school in the district to form a Hope Squad, helping those who experience thoughts of suicide, those who have been bullied, and students who just need a friend.

“Hope Squad students are trained in QPR [question, persuade, reason], a suicide prevention course and we have a curriculum. Each year we cover different topics,” Broadhead said. “Hope Squad students are taught to look out for others and speak up. See something, say something. They encourage others to do the same. Students are taught to look for signs of bullying and/or suicide ideation and report it to a trusted adult, a counselor, admin, or favorite teacher.”

As far as bullying goes, students are encouraged to know what defines bullying.

Broadhead defines bullying as an imbalance of power and there are three types — verbal, social, and physical.

“To be considered bullying, the behavior must be aggressive,” she said. “A bully will use their power over the victim. That could be physically hurting the victim or perhaps using their popularity to embarrass or control someone, and the behavior is repeated.”

Broadhead has a message for students who have been bullied.

“You deserve to be treated with kindness,” she said. “If they are hurting you, they are not friends. Too often I hear, ‘I thought they were my friend, so I didn’t say anything.’ Please say something!”

Broadhead wants parents whose children have told them they are being bullied to listen and always believe their child.

“Don’t downplay their trauma,” she said. “Get as many facts from your child as possible. Where is it happening? How often? Get names. If bullying is happening at school, go to the school and report it.”