January 26, 2017
How to contact a legislator during the Utah Legislature

The 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature convened Monday and will end on March 9 after a 45-day run.

Tooele County’s four legislators are listed below with their contact information. House and Senate district boundaries are approximate. Enter your home address at http://le.utah.gov/GIS/findDistrict.jsp to find out who represents you.

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-District 21

District boundaries: Tooele City, Pine Canyon, part of Stansbury Park

Home town: Tooele

Email: dougsagers@le.utah.gov

Home phone: 435-882-0931

Cell phone: 435-830-3485

Standing committees and appropriations: House Ethics; House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment; House Revenue and Taxation, Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-District 68

District boundaries: Lake Point, Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir, part of Stansbury Park, Juab and Millard counties, part of Utah and Beaver counties

Home town: Grantsville

Email: mnelson@le.utah.gov

Cell phone: 801-971-2172

Standing committees and appropriations: House Government Operations Committee; House Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee; Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-District 12

District boundaries: Tooele City, East Erda, Pine Canyon, Magna, parts of West Valley City and West Jordan

Home town: West Valley City

Email: dthatcher@le.utah.gov

Cell Phone: 801-759-4746

Standing committees and appropriations: Senate Political Subdivisions Confirmation Committee; Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice; Senate Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Confirmation Committee; Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions; Senate Judiciary Confirmation;  Public Education Appropriations; Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations

Sen. Pete Knudson, R-District 17

District boundaries: Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir, part of Box Elder and Cache counties

Home town: Brigham City

Email: pknudson@le.utah.gov

Cell phone: 435-730-2026

Standing committees and appropriations: Senate Ethics; Senate Government Operations Conformation; Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions; Senate Health and Human Services; Senate Judiciary Confirmation; Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment; Executive Appropriations; Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations; Legislative Management Committee; Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Appropriations

