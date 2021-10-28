How to enjoy a safe halloween from traffic safety to pets

Unsafe driving on Halloween is scary, but not the fun Halloween kind of scary, neither is being hit by a car, or getting kidnapped, or injuring your pets.

This year, with people divided on which night they should send their kids out to trick or treat, drivers will need to look for trick or treaters on both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Over the last five years, there have been over 50 pedestrian-related crashes in Utah on Halloween night alone, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

So far in this year alone, there have been 32 crashes that resulted in pedestrian death and 650 pedestrian-involved crashes in the state. In the past seven years, pedestrian fatalities have increased 25%, according to Roden.

During the fall months, those numbers keep climbing.

“A lot of pedestrian-related deaths and crashes during the fall and winter months have to do with the decreased daylight hours,” Roden said. “With daylight savings time and the nights getting longer, we have decreased visibility during those times.”

Because of these frightening statistics, the Department of Public Safety, the Utah Department of Transportation, and the Utah Highway Patrol all teamed up to start a campaign focusing on both pedestrian and driver responsibilities.

The campaign can be found at drivermyths.utah.gov and pedestrianmyths.utah.gov.

Both websites list several myths and disprove them to educate the public on driver and pedestrian safety.

The first myth on the driver website states: “If you see [pedestrians] them, you can stop in time.

The website disproves this myth by stating that at a speed of 25 miles per hour, the average car needs 110 feet of distance to come to a complete stop, which is roughly the same length as four killer whales.

The driver website goes on to disprove another myth: “Green means turn.”

Before turning right on green, drivers should check left for traffic and right for pedestrians making sure no pedestrians are in the crosswalks your vehicle will be crossing as you turn.

The pedestrian website follows the same format as the driver website.

Myths disproved on the pedestrian website include “light colored clothing helps drivers see you at night” and “If a car sees me, it can stop on time.”

“We are trying to raise awareness about pedestrian safety,” Roden said. “We want everyone to take the proper steps, because it takes both sides, pedestrians and drivers, to be able to make a change on this. These pedestrian-related crashes are avoidable as long as we each do our part.”

One of the biggest reasons pedestrian-related accidents occur is visibility, according to Roden.

“Visibility plays a huge factor on the pedestrian side, especially,” he said. “We encourage those going trick-or-treating to be as visible as possible. They can put reflective tape and material on costumes, or things like that, or carry a flashlight or a headlamp. They need something that can alert drivers to where they are.”

Drivers should not drive distracted and drive the speed limit.

They should also call a cab or a rideshare company if they’ve had too much to drink and are over the legal limit of 0.05, according to Roden.

“On Halloween, you should drive like trick-or-treaters are going to be there,” Roden said. “Make sure you check before you back out of driveways, or enter into alleyways, or anything like that.”

Trick-or-treater safety isn’t just about watching out for vehicles.

“Make sure younger children are always in eyesight whenever going up to knock on a door,” said Detective Colbey Bentley at the Tooele City Police Department. “For older children that will be going without parental supervision, be aware of what are they plan on being in and set a time that they will be home by, and always be sure to check your children’s candy before they eat it.”

To learn more about other tips for trick-or-treaters safety during the holiday, visit nsc.org.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, Halloween can be stressful for pets.

A dog’s natural instinct is to protect their home or to alert you that a stranger has arrived,” said Amy Nichols, Vice President of Companion Animals and Equine Protection at the Humane Society. “Cats typically prefer a quiet environment with their family. Trick-or-treaters continually knocking on the door or ringing the bell can be very stressful to both dogs and cats.”

There are several ways to calm pet stress down, including putting pets in a quiet room, minimizing noise by sitting outside to keep trick-or-treaters from knocking on the door or ringing the bell and when going out trick-or-treating, to leave pets safely at home, according to Humane Society officials.

Pets and Halloween candy don’t mix.

“Keep candy safely stashed in a high cabinet secured with a lock or child-safety latch,” the Humane Society wrote on their website at humanesociety.org. “Many foods, such as chocolate, gum, and xylitol, a sweetener used in many foods, are hazardous to pets.”

In case of an emergency, the 24-hours Animal Poison Control Center hotline is 888-426-4435.

Choose pet costumes that fit them but don’t choke them, and allow them to move freely.

To learn more about pet safety on Halloween, please visit humanesociety.org.