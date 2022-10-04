May 16, 1950 – Oct. 1, 2022

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother Hoy Alan Anderson Sr., 72, returned to heaven Oct. 1, 2022, he has joined his three sons Jack, Chip, Kelly; his mom and dad; and his granddaughter Caessea.

He was born and raised in Grantsville. He served the Grantsville community by serving as a police officer and an EMT. He was a truck driver by trade and worked for Staker and Parson’s for many years. He also worked at Tooele Valley Meats in Grantsville for Eddie Roberts. He also hauled cows, sheep, and pigs for him.

He is survived by his loving wife Verna Anderson, his son Hoy Alan Anderson Jr., his brothers Carl Anderson and Rex Anderson, his sister Jackie Broomhead, and his daughter-in-law Kathy Anderson, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., Church Street chapel, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville. Viewings will be held Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to services, both at the church. Burial will follow in the Grantsville City Cemetery in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031.