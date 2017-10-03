Hubert Norman Parish, our beloved father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2017. He was born on Aug. 28, 1932, to Robert and Laura Parish. He was the fourth of eight children.

He married Eva Margene Herzog on March 13, 1954, and their marriage was solemnized on Nov. 6, 1976 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many caring family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Margene and by his son-in-law, Jack Reed.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Reed, and his son, Robert Parish (Connie). He is also survived by his sister, Hazel Dowmen, and wonderful sisters-in-law Natalie Medina (Junior), Kathy Jolley (Jeff), Saundra Smith and Joan Parish.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sisters Annie Wiehmer and Alice Tracy, brothers: Harold Parish, Raymond Parish, Donald Parish and Owen Parish. A special thanks to his many friends.

A viewing for friends and family will be held at the 17th Ward, 132 N. 570 E, Tooele, Utah, on Oct. 4, 2017, between the hours of 9:30-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held following the viewing. Interment will take place at the Tooele Cemetery.