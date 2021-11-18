Hug-Hes opens in Stansbury Park

There’s a new place to eat in Tooele County.

Hug-Hes — pronounced hug-hess— a family-ran café, opened their sixth location in Stansbury Park this month.

Blake and Catherine Hawkins opened the first Hug-Hes café in Ogden in 1988.

They started with just five tables at their first location, according to Jordan Hawkins, son of the founders who is running the Stansbury location.

Now, there are five Hug-Hes locations throughout the state and one location called “Hugs.”

The name was established because Catherine Hawkins’ maiden name is Hughes.

“My grandfather was in the FBI in the 1930’s in Washington D.C.,” Jordan Hawkins explained, “and with different accents and backgrounds, the way some people said ‘Hughes’ was ‘Hug-Hes,’ so when everyone was deciding on a name, that got brought up and that’s how the café got its name.”

The Hawkins family has relatives who live in Grantsville, so essentially that’s how the café came to Stansbury, according to Jordan Hawkins.

“We were out here and we noticed the growth,” Jordan Hawkins said. “So, we came and saw that there wasn’t really anything in the Tooele County area like this. We decided this would be a good opportunity.”

The Stanbury location opened on Nov. 4.

Hug-Hes is a full-service restaurant that is comparable to Zupas, according to Jordan Hawkins.

“We have a little bit larger menu and eight to 10 different green salads, and that’s something you won’t find really anywhere,” he said. “We have a dinner menu and a burger menu.”

They also serve many different sandwiches, including a reuben, pork, philly and swiss, Buffalo chicken melt, prime rib sandwich, and more.

One of their most popular dishes is their chicken pasta salad, made with a sweet vinaigrette.

“The vinaigrette is a family recipe,” Hawkins said. “When people see it on the menu, they aren’t sure if they want to try it but once they try it, they love it.”

Their prime rib dinner, which comes with two sides, is also popular.

“Our prime rib is in the low $20 range,” Hawkins said. “Usually something like that is in the high $30 range.”

Each dinner comes with their signature beer bread. They also sell their award-winning sugar cookies at the location, according to Hawkins.

Each item on the menu runs from around $12 to just over $20 and they serve Coke and Pepsi products, as well as specialty drinks like flavored lemonades and dirty diet Cokes.

Since Hug-Hes opened their Stansbury location, business has been great, according to Hawkins.

“The community has given us so much support,” he said. “The community here is different from the other stores we’ve opened and it’s been really cool to see. We’ve really enjoyed it here so far. It’s been fun to be a part of the small-town feeling.”

The café doesn’t have their full menu available yet but they hope to have it by the end of the year, as well as their drive-thru, to-go orders, and catering menu.