‘Hugs’ are the favorite part for new Guest Teacher of the Year

Angie Allen isn’t a full-time teacher, but she spends every school day teaching at Grantsville Elementary School.

Allen has been a guest teacher for the Tooele County School District for five years. She has been selected by the school district as the 2018 Guest Teacher of the Year.

“I’m impressed by her love for the kids,” said Dawn Alys Capito, guest teacher coordinator for the school district. “She has turned down opportunities for higher paying jobs because she loves what she is doing, and it shows.”

Allen’s son experienced anxiety during his first-grade year at Grantsville Elementary School. Allen started volunteering at the school because her being at the school helped her son’s anxiety.

“I was here so much that some of the teachers told me that I ought to get paid since I’m here all the time,” she said.

Allen said she started guest teaching during the last term of her son’s first-grade year.

“That first year, I taught everywhere, Stansbury, Erda, Tooele, Grantsville,” she said. “Now I’m booked months ahead of time by request and I’m at Grantsville Elementary five days a week.”

Allen has no formal degree in education, but she did run a daycare for 12 years.

When she decided to be a guest teacher, Allen said the school district provided an orientation. She also completed 90 hours of online training.

“My goal is to come in to the classroom and make it seem like the teacher was never gone,” Allen said.

Grantsville Elementary has two pre-school classes. Guest teaching in the pre-school classes is a heart-touching experience, according to Allen.

“They have some special needs students,” she said. “Teaching them always makes me thankful for what I have.”

Guest teaching is very rewarding, according to Allen.

“It is hard work, but very rewarding,” she said. “To be successful the students and the teacher have to know that you care. My favorite part though is the hugs — I love the hugs.”

The Tooele County School District is looking for more guest teachers, according to Capito.

Minimum qualifications are: a high school diploma or equivalent, eligible to work in the U.S., and at least 21 years old. Applicants must complete an introductory course before they are eligible for an interview.

Applications for guest teachers will be accepted for at least the first five days of each month from August through April, according to Capito.

Additional information on guest teaching can be found at the school district’s website, www.tooeleschools.org, under the Departments – Human Resources pull down menu.