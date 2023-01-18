Be aware, even in Tooele ♦

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. During this month, law enforcement officers and advocates work to educate, help survivors, and catch those who participate in this crime.

When many people think of human trafficking, they immediately think of sex trafficking, but human trafficking often surpasses the boundary of sex.

There are a few different types of human trafficking, beginning with labor trafficking which involves recruiting, transporting, harboring, or soliciting an individual for labor through force, fraud, or coercion.

An individual involved in labor trafficking may not be in control of their identification documents, may live in isolated conditions, and may be monitored by their trafficker when talking and interacting with others. They live and work in inhumane conditions and may have high security measures at work, such as bars on windows or security cameras watching them, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Sex trafficking involves recruiting, transporting, harboring, or soliciting an individual for sexual exploitation through force, fraud, or coercion.

Individuals involved in sex trafficking may be reluctant to engage in commercial sex but feel pressured to do so. Oftentimes they live where they work or are transported between their home and workplace. They usually have a pimp or manager, and may be branded by a tattoo indicating the pimp’s ownership. Tattoos may include the trafficker’s name and dollar amount of the victim.

Other signs of human trafficking include an individual acting overly submissive, nervous, or paranoid — especially after someone mentions law enforcement. They will avoid eye contact, have poor physical health and show signs of physical or sexual abuse. They have little to no personal possessions, are not in control of their finances, lack knowledge of their whereabouts, and have lost their sense of time, or have many inconsistencies in their story, according to the press release.

Aggravated human trafficking occurs if the trafficking involves death, bodily injury, rape, 10 or more individuals, an individual who is trafficked longer than 30 days or aggravated sexual assault.

Those living in unstable situations with violence in the home, those living in foster care, and those in poverty are more likely to become victims of human trafficking.

Minority populations, like women, children, individuals with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, undocumented individuals, and those in the LGBT community may also be at a heightened risk for human trafficking. People experiencing dependency on drugs and alcohol, runaways, those already working in the commercial sex industry, and the homeless or those at risk of experiencing homelessness are also at risk of human trafficking, according to the DPS press release.

The continued viewing of pornography may be partially to blame for sex trafficking, according to some studies.

“Research indicates that most people are exposed to porn by age 13,” officials from Fight the New Drug, an organization aimed at educating about pornography, wrote on their website at fightthenewdrug.org.

“At that age, most young people have no idea what exactly goes into the production of a single pornographic image or video. They might not even think about how or why a performer got to be on camera, or the situation that led them to their involvement with porn. The unfortunate truth is that when it comes to porn, there’s virtually no way to guarantee that each performer is truly participating consensually.”

According to cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, pornography was the third most common form of sex trafficking after escort services and illicit massage businesses.

To learn more about this, visit fightthenewdrug.org.

In 2021, there were 78 cases of human trafficking reported to the National Trafficking Hotline in Utah. They included 64 sex trafficking cases, four labor trafficking cases, seven non-specified cases, and three sex and labor cases. Data for 2022 is not yet available.

In the past five years, there have only been two cases of human trafficking in Tooele County, with both involving prostitution, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Both cases resulted in arrests of offenders.

So, what can the common person do about sex trafficking? How can they keep themselves safe and how can they keep their families and loved ones safe?

To keep yourself safe, always let someone know where you are and ask your family members to do the same.

“We have things like Find My Iphone or different trackers like that that I know people will share with other people, especially if they’re out on a date or just in general,” Bentley said. “If they’re late coming back to something or something doesn’t feel quite right, their family or friends are able to contact them and see if there’s something going on.”

Those who meet people from dating apps should always meet somewhere public.

“Go somewhere where there are lots of people and don’t give out your address,” Bentley said. “Meet them somewhere instead and get to know them first.”

If you suspect you are being followed anywhere, ask for assistance.

“If you need assistance going out to your car, let someone know,” Bentley said, speaking about individuals being followed in stores. “If you’re worried about being followed, call dispatch…Give us a good description so we can figure out what’s going on.”

If you believe you are a victim of human trafficking or you know someone who is, please call the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 via phone or text 233733. To report an emergency, always call 911.

Trafficking victims, U.S. citizens or not, are eligible for certain services and immigration aid.