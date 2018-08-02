‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ opens Thursday at Clark Historic Farm

A husband-and-wife team will play the two main characters in Grantsville Performing Arts Council’s production of the musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” that opens Thursday at Clark Historic Farm.

Phil Smith plays the lead role of Quasimodo and his wife Misti Smith portrays Esmeralda.

Misti Smith said she needed to take on the extra task of being the producer of the musical when regular GPAC producer Bubba Palmer began to travel as a stage manager on the Lindsey Sterling tour about four weeks ago.

Sterling is an acclaimed violinist currently on a national tour, according to lindseystirling.com.

“Bubba left about three weeks ago, but he still helps out with our play with texts and calls,” Smith said. “He’s been so helpful.”

Matt Price plays Claude Frollo, the main antagonist in the play and also is the director.

“Sometime in 1996, I took my lovely new bride and our children to the Ritz in Tooele to see the new Disney animated film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Price wrote in the director’s notes in the production’s handbill. “Immediately, I hoped that Disney would create a new, live musical using the wonderful Alan Menken score and lyrics by Steven Schwartz. And it has finally arrived — sort of.”

He said the lyrics and music remain and have even expanded in the musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Price said the play is not quite so “Disneyfied” as the film.

“Though dark, strange, and somewhat abstract in its presentation, this story carries a message,” Price wrote. “A message of light in the darkness, of hope in despair, of monsters in men and love in the midst of hate.”

Misti Smith said the play is a musical based on the Victor Hugo novel from 1831 with songs from the 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film adaptation.

The novel was set in 15th-century Paris and powerfully evokes medieval life in the city during the reign of Louis XI, according to britannica.com

Quasimodo is a kind, misunderstood hunchback and bell ringer at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. He meets and falls in love with Esmeralda, a street dancer who shows kindness to him.

“The play has a great message, and this show is deeper in meaning than a lot of shows we’ve produced in the past,” Misti Smith said.

“We have a mature, seasoned cast of about 30 actors, and they have worked really hard,” she said. “We began rehearsing during the first week of June. There is a lot of music in the show, and the music is not easy. We have a 10-person choir on stage the entire time.”

The choir includes Michelle Fowler, Jani Taylor, Connie Woodruff, Violet Powell, Darren Cooper, Marlene McKellips, Gary Fowler, Carson Aagard, Gary Hoover and Judy Fowler.

Other main characters include Corbin Mander as Phoebus de Martin and Carina Dillon as Clopin Trouillefou.

Musical director for the play is Christina Ashby with choreography by Julie Jacobs and Jessica Matthews. Associate director is Joanna Johnson with costume design by Deanna Hislop and Amy Mander. Sound design is by Anthony Mesler and props are by Wendy Keetch.

The play runs this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Aug. 9, 10, 11 and 13.

Gates open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, students and children. People should bring a chair or blanket. Clark Historic Farm is located at 378 W. Clark Street.