Hundreds gather to Kick Cancer’s Can 

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

This adage, penned by Margaret Mead, continues to drive the spirit, enthusiasm, and success of Tooele’s Kickin’ Cancer’s Can.

Once again, the now 12-year-old community event raised funds from the hearts and wallets of Tooele Valley supporters.

Another picture-perfect autumn evening greeted hundreds of supporters at Parker’s Park on Saturday, October 8, to benefit three residents who battle cancer.

Every contributed dollar helps ease the financial and emotional burden placed upon recipients and their families in their quest to defeat cancer. Since 2010, Kickin’ has financially assisted 30 local families.

One of the evening’s highlights includes a 5K run/walk, coupled with several shorter-distance races divided into various youth age groups. Kids also enjoyed a wide variety of blowup toys, games, and novel activities that were scattered throughout the park.

Delicious baked goods, quality home-made crafts, and a silent auction were also available to raise funds. Local professional disc jockey Ron Baum filled the air with upbeat music throughout the evening.

At sunset, everyone gathered to honor current and past recipients, hear a quick review of the event’s history, reflect in a moment of silence, then launch balloons skyward.

“We know that not everyone present knows the recipients, but everyone knows or knew someone fighting cancer,” said organizer Andrea Rawlings. “We ask for a moment of silence as we reflect on the hope and strength that comes as we rally around each other as a community.”

This year’s recipients include the following:

Ian Erickson, 6-year-old son of Debbie and Daniel Erickson. Ian and his family learned just as he was beginning kindergarten that he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Ian appears somewhat shy, but once you get to know him, he warms up, and his bubbly personality boils over.

He and his parents find hope in the high success rate of treatment for his type of cancer and the fact that Ian has just one year left in his treatment plan.

​Al Welch, moved with his wife Tanya to the Stockton area in 2021. The couple share five daughters and 13 grandchildren. They love everything about their relative new community and find the view of the outdoors from their home both amazing and relaxing.

When Al started experiencing frequent, intense back pain, he went to see a doctor. He now sees that back pain as being the very thing that saved his life.

After a series of tests and an eventual colonoscopy, he was scheduled for emergency surgery just two days later to remove a very large, cancerous mass.

Heidi Coleman of Stansbury Park was diagnosed with stage three Triple Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in January and immediately started six months of rigorous chemotherapy. Following a double mastectomy in August, she began an extensive round of 25 radiation treatments this week.

She and her husband, Joe, are the parents of Kelsey (21), Cameron (18), and Jacen (14). Both of their teenage sons have Downs Syndrome.

“I am grateful for every person who volunteered, donated, or attended the event, especially those who spent so much time and effort planning it,” she said. “The love and support that my family and I receive will stay with us forever.”

About 30 volunteers, including past recipients, invest countless hours to make sure the event runs smoothly.

“Since all the baked goods, food, games, raffle and silent auction items are donated, every dollar goes directly to ease the financial stress incurred by the families of our recipients,” says organizer Andrea Rawlings.

She added, “Kickin’ Cancer’s Can will forever be in debt to the local businesses that support our event in so many ways. This year our small business community rallied around one of their own and donated in droves to show their love and support for Al”

“Our community is incredibly lucky to have so many generous and community-aware businesses, Rawlings said.

Additional detailed information on each of 2022’s recipients is found at www.kickincancerscan.com/.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can is a local non-profit with a 501C3 status. Tax-deductible donations can be received through Paypal, or checks payable to Kickin’ Cancer’s Can and mailed to 1365 Berra Blvd Tooele, UT 84074.

A desire to help ‘just a little’ evolves into annual affair

Energetic leadership drives successful events, like Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, from a desire, to an idea, to “let’s try it,” to fruition of an annual event now embedded in Tooele Valley.

In her own words, organizer Andrea Rawlings shares a quick history of Kickin’ Cancer’s Can:

“Kickin’ Cancer’s Can began when our neighbor and friend Candice Heaps was diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma of the B cells at the tender age of 34.

“We rallied around her, her husband Lance and their six children. One day while thinking of their family and worrying about their fragile financial situation I wished that I could give them something to help ease this burden.

“Cash was not ample, but I knew I had 20 dollars for them and wondered how many more would be willing to do the same. My love of running and baked goods came to mind and wondered if I could make the two benefit Candice.

“I called my friend and neighbor Shelli Olsen and we began brainstorming on what this event could look like. By the end of our conversation we knew we had something special.

“On the day of our first Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, nearly 75 people raced and hundreds more came to support Candice as a friend, stranger, and member of our community.

“Candice appreciated all that came, but it was those who she did not know that meant the most to her. When we took the check with the proceeds to Candice through tear-filled hugs Candice said that everyone fighting cancer should be able to feel this feeling of support from their community.

“Candice, sadly, passed away the following June but we have carried this event on in her honor since that first event August of 2010.”