Huntsman visits Tooele, shares thoughts about county’s future

Just a week after announcing he’s running for governor, Jon Huntsman Jr. made a trip to Tooele County to tour Tooele Technical College and visit Utah Motorsports Campus.

After a tour of the college, Huntsman sat down with the Transcript Bulletin and answered questions about economic growth, infrastructure and the future of Tooele County.

Huntsman is no stranger to Tooele County. He said he encouraged Larry Miller to build the racetrack here and rode his motorcycle on the track occasionally while serving as governor from 2005-2009.

“I was able to hold a meeting with the head of UMC in Chinese,” Huntsman said.

UMC is owned by a subsidiary of the Geely Holding Company. Geely is based in China, but Huntsman — a former U.S. ambassador to China — referred to Geely as a global company with international holdings, including Volvo.

Huntsman said he sees quality jobs coming to Utah, and Tooele County is well poised to share in those jobs.

“It used to be that we would take any jobs,” Huntsman said. “But we are no longer in that situation.”

Huntsman said he sees manufacturing and other higher-wage jobs coming to Tooele County.

“Utah is going to grow and Tooele County has the land, access to modes of transportation — air, land and rail,” he said. “It’s natural to see job growth in Tooele County.”

The Inland Port will also play a role in Tooele County’s future, according to Huntsman.

“The Inland Port is much more than just a transportation hub,” he said. “Raw goods arrive and value is added to them or they are used in manufacturing and then shipped out. It’s only reasonable to expect that some of that may spill over to include Tooele County.”

While Huntsman said the Inland Port is a positive economic force that has been talked about since the 70s, he is concerned about the impact the port and growth may have on the environment.

“I grew up in Los Angeles,” he said. “I remember my school closing because of poor air quality on some days. We don’t want that here.”

Huntsman referred to Tooele County’s “livability” as an asset and said that while growth was inevitable, livability can be maintained.

More jobs is Tooele County will help reduce the large number of the county’s workforce that drives into Salt Lake for work every day.

“We need to create jobs in Tooele County — the kind of jobs that people are commuting into Salt Lake to find,” he said.

Additional transportation modes and routes in and out of the county will need to come with the growth, according to Huntsman.

“Some say that Utah is the crossroads of the country,” Huntsman said. “I think we need to think bigger. Utah — including Tooele County — has the potential to be the crossroads of the world.”

Along with Huntsman, announced Republican candidates for Utah governor include Lieutenant Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah businessman Jeff Burningham, and Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton.