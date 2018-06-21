Husky in May rampage won’t be euthanized, Tooele police say

A husky, which killed more than two dozen animals in Tooele City, will not face euthanasia, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

The husky, which got loose early on May 28, killed 15 chickens at one home and one cat, two ducks, two rabbits, five chickens, a turkey and a goose at another, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. Following an administrative hearing, the dog was deemed potentially dangerous and will face restrictions or be released to an animal rescue organization.

The stipulations on the husky include maintaining a $25,000 liability insurance policy for any damages caused by the dog and participation in specialized training or a training program. The husky will also not be allowed to enter Tooele City limits, the owner cannot license the dog in the city, and the owner must pay all expenses related to its impoundment.

The owner, Mackenzie G. Morton, can also choose to release the husky to an animal rescue organization instead of meeting the requirements laid out at the administrative hearing. She has four days to either reclaim her dog with the restrictions or sign it over to a rescue, Hansen said.

If the husky had been deemed dangerous, it would have been euthanized by the city’s animal control division.

Morton, 29, of Taylorsville, is charged in Tooele County Justice Court with misdemeanor animals running at large and five counts of misdemeanor animal bite of another domestic animal. She pleaded not guilty to all charges during arraignment on Tuesday before Judge John Mack Dow.