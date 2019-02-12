I-80 bridge construction projects remain on track

Anyone traveling between Tooele and Salt Lake counties may have noticed increased activity at the Interstate 80 overpass at exit 99 and near the eastbound railroad overpass at Black Rock.

The projects to replace the exit ramp and two railroad overpass bridges remain on schedule and on budget, according to Courtney Samuel, Utah Department of Transportation Region 2 communication manager.

The replacement project for the three bridges has a price tag of $30 million, according to UDOT. Work on the exit 99 overpass began last spring but was put on hold for several months while the earthen support for the ramp settled.

This month, construction crews are placing support beams for the state Route 36 Lake Point interchange bridge, Samuel said. At the same time, work to construct the temporary bridge on I-80 near Black Rock continues.

By mid-March, preliminary work and activities will begin on the railroad lines under the I-80 overpass bridges, according to Samuel. Following the completion of the temporary bridge this spring, eastbound I-80 traffic will be diverted to the temporary bridge while westbound traffic will be put onto the existing eastbound bridge.

Crews will demolish and replace the westbound bridge during the initial diversion, then traffic will be moved onto the newly constructed bridge, Samuel said. At the same time, around late summer, the SR-36 interchange bridge will be complete.

Work on the railroad overpass bridge is expected to be done by December, according to Samuel. There will be intermittent weekend closures during construction and all changes in traffic pattern will be announced by UDOT.

Also of note to Tooele County commuters: a single lane of the section of westbound I-80 near the Interstate 215 west belt in Salt Lake will be closed until June. The closure began last Friday and will remain closed for about four months to allow crews time to replace the driving surface on the I-80 bridges over the Jordan River Surplus Canal.