I-80 to stay open during bridge work next year

Tooele County commuters will not have to face single-lane traffic while railroad overpass bridges on Interstate 80 near Black Rock are replaced, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Temporary bridges will be constructed to keep all lanes of travel on I-80 open during the replacement of the railroad overpass bridges at Black Rock, according to UDOT spokesman Tim Beery.

UDOT originally planned to build the new bridges adjacent to the existing structures and slide them into place one at at time. That would have required approximately 23 days of single-lane traffic for each bridge, as the existing structure was demolished and replaced.

“This new solution will be a much better alternative and will allow us to keep the freeway open during the replacement,” Beery said in an email.

Construction work on the railroad overpass bridges is expected to begin next spring, with an anticipated completion in late summer or early fall, according to Beery. The bridge replacement project was originally scheduled for completion this year.

The total project, which includes the Exit 99 overpass bridge on I-80, was expected to cost $30 million.

The Exit 99 overpass bridge replacement is still in the settlement phase, though additional work is expected this fall, Beery said. It is now scheduled to be complete in late spring or early summer next year.

In April, a single lane was closed on westbound Exit 99 during construction. There were single lane closures in both directions of I-80 on the Black Rock bridges, which began on May 30, to patch the bridge decks and fill potholes.