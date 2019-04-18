I-80 traffic to be detoured at Lake Point for bridge work

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will be closed Monday night for concrete pour ♦

Eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed Monday night while construction crews pour the concrete deck on state Route 36 flyover bridge at exit 99.

Both lanes of eastbound I-80 will be closed at the off ramp for exit 99, as well as a single westbound lane, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Courtney Samuel, Utah Department of Transportation Region 2 senior communications manager.

Travelers using I-80 eastbound will be detoured to take exit 99, then rejoin I-80 via northbound SR-36, Samuel said.

Construction crews have been installing rebar on the replacement flyover bridge throughout the week in preparation for pouring the concrete deck.

The initial work on the exit 99 overpass began last spring but had been on hold for several months while the earthen support for the ramp settled. UDOT expects to complete work on the SR-36 flyover by this fall.

The work to replace two railroad overpass bridges on I-80 near Black Rock has been put on hold due to unexpected nationwide organizational changes within Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad overpass bridges were originally scheduled for completion by December.

Now, the completion date remains up in the air as UDOT works with the railroad to complete agreements necessary for the bridge replacements.

A temporary bridge will be constructed alongside the existing eastbound bridge, to its south, so two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions once work resumes on the railroad bridges.

The replacement project for the three bridges has an estimated price tag of $45.7 million, according to UDOT.