‘I don’t shy away from hard things,’ says Greg Hughes

Greg Hughes, former speaker of the Utah House of Representatives and an announced candidate for governor, held a town hall meeting at the Tooele County Administration Building on Monday night.

Around 50 people showed up to hear Hughes speak and answer questions.

“There’s three things I want you to understand about me,” he said. “Where I came from, that I don’t shy away from hard things, and I am a conservative.”

Hughes said he grew up in a tough blue collar neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“My mom was a single mom,” he said. “She gave me a lot of love, but it was hard to make ends meet. She was an artist. I know what it is like to be evicted from an apartment. I know what it is like to go to a new school every year or a couple schools in one year. I know what it is like to be afraid or worried about groceries.”

As a legislator and speaker of the House, Hughes said he has shown that he doesn’t shy away from hard things.

“Hard work requires leadership,” he said.

Hughes recalled the 2015 battle to expand Obamacare through Medicaid.

“That was one of the toughest political battles I have fought,” he said. “We had a liberal media, Democrats, and a governor that wanted expansion.”

Hughes described two political cartoons that he said depicted him in a “rude” way.

In one he was shooting doctors with a machine gun. In another he was dressed as Freddy Krueger hovering over a youth in a wheelchair.

“We withstood that and defeated Obamacare extensions,” he said.

In 2016, Hughes said he took the unpopular move at the time and supported Donald Trump for president.

“I supported Trump then and I support him today,” Hughes said. “In certain circles that is not popular. I know this president has fought for this state and this country. … As your governor I will absolutely support and work with our president.”

Hughes said he doesn’t support Senate Bill 54, the compromise that allows candidates to seek signatures instead of going through a party convention to get on the primary ballot.

“I can show you by way of my positions that my actions match my words,” he said. “There is something like seven Republican candidates for governor. Only one of the seven has not begun or attempted to collect signatures. That’s me. I’m going the convention route only. I put my faith in the delegates.”

Hughes also said he is an unapologetic pro-life and a second-ammendment right supporter.

“The second amendment is not a recreational right,” he said. “It’s not a hunting right. It is a sovereignty issue. The sovereignty of this nation is ‘We the People.’ It was put there to protect the rest of our rights.”

Hughes said a few years ago the Legislature passed a constitutional carry bill, but it was vetoed by the governor. The Legislature was unable to override the veto.

“As your governor I would not just sign it,” he said. “I would advocate for it. Constitutional carry is the essence of the second amendment and our rights.”

Economic growth needs to expand beyond the four counties along the Wasatch Front, according to Hughes.

The Inland Port is one of those economic opportunities that can expand jobs and prosperity beyond the limited Interstate 15 corridor that runs along four counties, he said.

“We need to build the infrastructure — railroads and water — and let opportunities emerge,” he said. “Inland ports are a proven economic driver through prosperity and jobs.”

Hughes said he doesn’t buy the opposition argument that the inland port will bring more pollution because it will result in more goods being transported by rail, which means fewer polluting trucks on state roads, he said.

Hughes ended where he started, asserting his record shows he is a true conservative that is not afraid to stand up and take a few hits for his conservative stands.

“Everything this state faces are hard things,” he said. “Love me or hate me — I’m going to weigh in on them.”

Other Repubican candidates for governor include Utah businessman and entrepreneur Jeff Burningham; Lt. Governor Spencer Cox; Jon Huntsman, former Utah governor and former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia; Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton; and Thomas Wright, former chairman of the Utah State Republican Party.