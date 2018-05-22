Ibapah man charged after threatening father with knife

An Ibapah man is facing a pair of felony charges after he allegedly threatened his father with a knife while they were driving through Wendover.

Kevin Matthew Naranjo, 30, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with arresting officer.

A Wendover City police officer was parked in the area of 100 E. Wendover on May 13 when a blue passenger vehicle pulled alongside their patrol vehicle and the driver got out quickly, the probable cause statement said. The driver said his son in the passenger seat had attempted to stab him with a knife.

The officer saw the passenger, later identified as Naranjo, sitting with his right hand not visible, the statement said. When the officer told Naranjo to show him his hands, he raised his left hand but not his right.

When the officer told him to show his hands again, Naranjo showed both hands, at which point the officer heard a noise like something being dropped, the statement said. Naranjo complied with a request to exit the vehicle and the officer saw multiple glass pipes like those used for drug use.

As the officer took Naranjo into custody, he noticed a blue-handled knife between the passenger seat and the door, which was semi-folded with some of the blade visible, the probable cause statement said.

While he was escorted to the officer’s patrol vehicle, Naranjo attempted to pull free and threatened the officer, the statement said. He had to be pushed into the patrol vehicle after he refused to cooperate and sit inside, according to the arresting officer.

During an interview with police, Naranjo’s father told police Naranjo became upset during the drive and made verbal threats, before pulling out the knife and setting it on the dash, the statement said. Naranjo took the knife off the dash later, folded it closed then back open, then made a stabbing motion.

Following that, Naranjo threw objects, including the glass pipes, according to his father. His father said Naranjo made several more stabbing motions at him during the trip.

When he was transported to a holding cell, Naranjo threw his head back, hitting the arresting officer in the left eye and forehead, the statement said. He attempted to headbutt the officer again and kicked the cell door repeatedly after he was placed inside by additional officers.

Naranjo made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, where bail was set at $5,000 bondable and he was assigned an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on May 29 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.