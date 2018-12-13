Ibapah will also get a new school

Design of new Vernon School to be duplicated in remote Ibapah ♦

The 58-year-old Ibapah School will be replaced with a new building.

The Tooele County School Board authorized spending up to $3 million for a new school building for Ibapah during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday Night in the boardroom at the school district office.

The school board authorized the school district’s administration to move forward with the replacement of Vernon Elementary School during its Nov. 13 meeting.

At the same meeting, the school board agreed to consider the replacement of Ibapah Elementary School during its December meeting.

The plans for the new Vernon School will be the basis of the design for the new Ibapah School building.

“We will use the same plan for Ibapah, but due to the remote location, we estimate the cost will be higher,” said Steve West, the school district’s director of operations.

The Vernon building was estimated to cost $2.5 million.

To keep the costs down in Ibapah, West said he will propose a four-day work week for construction workers with a trailer camp for workers on the work site.

The draft plans for the two school buildings show a 7,900-square-foot building with three classrooms, a media lab, a teacher collaboration room, and a multi-purpose room with a raised platform and a kitchen.

The current Ibapah School building was built in 1960. It is 4,907 square feet.

The school district has rated all of its school buildings’ condition using the conditions of each building’s exterior and grounds, interior and teaching environment, and restrooms as criteria.

The Ibapah building’s facility condition score is 47 out of 100 possible points. The average rating for the district’s facilities is 65.6. Vernon Elementary, built in 1929, rated 36.3.

The Vernon and Ibapah schools will be built using the school district’s current capital project funds.

The construction of the two new buildings will be staggered, with the Vernon School being built first, according to the motion passed at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The school district is working with architects on the design of a new high school and a new junior high school. A request for interest and qualifications for the design of a new elementary school to be built in Grantsville is underway, according to West.

The new high school, junior high school, and elementary school may be the subject of a bond to be submitted for voter approval in Nov. 2019.