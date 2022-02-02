An Ice Fishing Tournament, with cash prizes, was held on Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

It started as a little friends and family jackpot, but it turned into a group of over 100 registered anglers, a bunch of kids and some entire families that were fishing.

Gabe Shields, 15, won both heaviest fish worth $180 and longest fish worth $430. He left the ice with a million dollar smile and a fist full of cash.

Bryan Markham caught the second longest fish and took home $100. Makenzie Beaver took the 12 and under heaviest fish honors home, along with a fresh $20 bill.

Nathan Scuppin iced the longest youth fish of the day, earning him a crisp $20 bill. Tiny little Jaxton Warr caught the first fish of the day worth $30.

All of the money raised was paid back to the anglers and several anglers even pitched in to boost the youth fish payouts.

Many fish stories were told and memories made.

Thanks go to Cory Deros for sponsoring heavy fish Austin Fausett, Thomas Karjola and Andrew Anderson for sponsoring the youth class and Mark Hudson of Toon Slayers for coming on board as a sponsor.

This might turn into an annual event.