Idaho man charged with rape to appear in court Monday

A man from Pocatello, Idaho, charged with the rape of his wife in Tooele City limits, is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Clayton Facer, 33, is charged with first-degree felony rape.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy met with the victim in the case on July 22, according to a probable cause statement. She told investigators she had recently moved from Idaho to a family member’s home in Tooele to get away from Facer, who was abusive.

The victim told the deputy that on June 16, Facer had come to visit her and their minor child at the relative’s home and stay the night, the probable cause statement said. During the visit, the victim alleged Facer raped her.

The case was filed on Oct. 19 and the initial appearance in 3rd District Court was originally scheduled for Nov. 27. On Oct. 22, the court date for the initial appearance was changed to Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.