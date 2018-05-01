Idaho teen drowns saving his girlfriend

A teenage boy drowned Saturday in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, after he jumped in to save his girlfriend, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcos Gil, 17, of Idaho, and his 14-year-old girlfriend, were out for a walk along a popular swimming location along the river, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. When Gil’s girlfriend, a former Erda, Utah, resident, went into the river to swim, she wasn’t able to resurface and he jumped in after to save her.

The river was fairly high and very swift with undercurrents due to spring runoff, according to the sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe page created by the family of Gil’s girlfriend said he jumped into the river without hesitation to save the drowning girl.

“During this courageous and amazing act of selflessness, he was able to get underneath her and push her toward the surface,” the GoFundMe page said.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $6,450 from 155 donors to help pay for funeral expenses and assist Gil’s family.