Identifying your Mac and PC

Occasionally, it is important to know the identification of your Mac and your PC when upgrading software or hardware, or when warranty work needs to be done. Even though this is more important for a Mac, you should know some important details of your PC too.

Starting with your Mac, whenever you need to perform work on your Mac, especially as it relates to reinstalling OS X or determining its age, you can easily find this information.

First, select the Apple menu and then select About This Mac. In the box that opens, while in the Overview tab, it will clearly state your currently installed operating system, the model of your machine and the date it was released. For example, if you have a MacBook Pro that is several years old, it may state something like this: OS X El Capitan, MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012). It will also indicate your processor speed, the amount of memory installed, your graphics (video) component and finally, your serial number.

If you have work done on your Mac, it is crucial you have your serial number available. This can be a little tricky if your hard drive ever fails so I recommend that once you have this information on your screen, you can take a screenshot of this by pressing Command, Shift and 4 and you’ll see the cross hairs appear. Just click, hold and drag the entire information box and when you let go of the mouse button, it will place a picture (PNG) file named “Screen Shot with the date and time taken, on your desktop. You can then open your email and send it as an attachment to yourself so you will have access to it later.

To find this same information about your PC, open your Control Panel and click “System.” When the window opens, you’ll see at the top, your currently installed operating system and below, under the System section, you’ll see the manufacturer and model of your PC, your processor and installed memory, and your system type, whether it is a 32 or 64-bit system. It doesn’t indicate your serial number, but you can usually find it located somewhere on the outside or bottom of your case.

To make a screenshot of this information, simply press the screenshot button on the top row keys on your keyboard (on some models you will also need to use the function key at the same time) and then open your Paint program and paste (Control + V keys) it to your desktop. Once it shows up in Paint, click “File” and then “Save As” and save it to your desktop. You will then be able to email it to yourself so you have the information easily accessible.

For 15 years, Scott Lindsay has helped tens of thousands of people better their skills, publishing more than 400 articles about Apple and Microsoft software, the computer and the Internet. You can reach Scott for comments or questions at ScottLindsay@live.com.