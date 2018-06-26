Improved public safety big reason for tax increase

Tooele City Councilmen Scott Wardle and Brad Pratt said the need for improved public safety is the major reason behind the city’s tax increase for fiscal year 2018-19.

An increase in about $800,000 in payroll adjustments for the Tooele City Police department, along with annual payments of about $450,000 to build a new police station at a cost of $7-8 million, are part of the budget that was tentatively approved at last week’s city council meeting.

“The citizens of this community are asking for more,” Pratt said. “We heard very clearly that our residents are concerned about public safety. This is about providing adequate public safety in relation to the population of this community.”

Wardle said, “We have been getting by and living within our means, but there comes a time when you can’t just continue to get by.” He said the police building is deteriorating and new facilities are needed.

Tooele City’s certified tax rate has dropped the past four years from 0.002310 in fiscal year 2014-15 to 0.001938 in fiscal year 2017-18, according to information provided by Shannon Wimmer, the city’s assistant finance director.

After a public hearing Wednesday, the city council approved a tentative budget that would increase the certified tax rate to 0.003934 from a proposed rate of 0.001831. That is an approximate 115 percent increase.

Mayor Debbie Winn said the city hasn’t raised taxes in 36 years.

Normally, the city’s finalized budget would be adopted by June 30 according to state law. But because a property tax rate increase is proposed this year, the final budget won’t be adopted until after a truth-in-taxation hearing at the city council’s Aug. 15 meeting, according to city attorney Roger Baker.

With the current proposed tax increase, a total of about $1.1 million would go to payroll adjustments for employees, $678, 408 for a tax shortfall, $458,000 toward the police station, $403, 522 for a lawsuit judgment levy, and $300,000 for equipment.

The tax increase is expected to generate an increase of revenue of about $3 million annually, according to Wimmer.

Wardle said the tax rate has been extremely low for several years.

“By not increasing taxes, we’ve basically saved taxpayers $250 each year for the past six years,” Wardle said.

The current city tax on a residential property valued at $240,000 is $242. That would jump to $519, according to numbers provided by the Tooele Finance Department. The current tax on a commercial property valued at $500,000 is $916. That would jump to $1,967.

Wardle said the city council will continue to work on the budget until the Aug. 15 deadline in an attempt to find ways to lower the tax rate.

Wardle said the city council talked about raising taxes about 10 years ago.

“Our tax rates continued to drop each year as the values of homes continued to rise, and we didn’t see some of the things we are seeing today,” Wardle said.

He said the cost of providing public safety has gone through the roof, and Tooele is competing with Salt Lake City, West Valley and other cities to hire police officers.

“Salt Lake City is offering $10,000 to $15,000 signing bonuses for police officers,” Wardle said. “West Valley is recruiting police officers. We find ourselves in an arms race to retain police officers.”

He said the city council also did not raise taxes during 2008’s recession. He said the city sold property for about $6 million and lived off of savings during the recession while other cities were raising taxes.

Pratt said that before the recession, homes were being built and people were moving to Tooele.

“When the recession hit, it completely stopped,” Pratt said.

The city considered raising taxes just after the recession, but Tooele County raised taxes significantly at that time, Wardle said.

“We didn’t feel we could raise taxes on the backs of our citizens at the same time the county was raising taxes,” Wardle said.

The councilman said the tax rate appears high, but the city is just trying to get back up to average property tax income compared to other cities.

“Hindsight is 20-20,” Wardle said. He indicated the city probably should have raised taxes seven or eight years ago.

Pratt said as Tooele grows in population, services also need to grow.

“This is something we have been listening to for a number of years,” Pratt said. “This community is growing; it’s not like it used to be. It’s not 8,000 people anymore like when I was a teenager, and as the community grows, services that the city provides also need to grow.”

Wardle said, “That’s the state of a lot of areas of this community, not just public safety. … I have to hand it to previous administrations. They have done a very good job of fixing things and living within our means. There comes a time when you can’t keep going down this road because things start crumbling off and pretty soon we can’t even repair what we do have.”

Pratt said the annual budgeting process is nothing new.

He compared the financial situation to the life of an automobile. Tooele has continued to fix the car every year, but now it does not make sense to keeping fixing it.

“We have done everything in our power to not raise taxes,” Wardle said. “There is just nothing left in the cupboard — nothing.”

Pratt said, “I think it is our job as elected officials to ferret out everything we can to help minimize the impact caused by raising taxes. It also is our job to take a look at this community and say here is where we are at this time and here are our needs. The community is asking for more and they voiced that opinion to us.

“I worry everyday about all our citizens — every day. I worry about their welfare,” he added. “I worry about their financial welfare, but I also worry about their safety and their health and all those things. I think we might have to affect their financial welfare to secure their safety in other areas.”

Latest projections have Tooele’s FY19 general fund at about $19 million and the overall budget at about $50 million.