In 1917, 4 train robbers captured, most of money is returned

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of October.

Oct. 20-22, 1992

The front page featured a story on the high rate of substance abuse in Tooele County. The problem was not confined to only teens or adults.

A 1991 survey revealed that in all age groups, 12 through 65, local residents report a higher use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco use than do their counterparts statewide.

Half of the 701 high school seniors and juniors surveyed in Tooele County said they use alcohol on a regular basis. Statewide, only one-third of students in that same age group regularly consume alcohol.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story about a massive game-checking operation on Interstate 80 just 10 miles east of Wendover.

More than 90 wildlife officers from six Western states and federal agencies participated in the operation.

There were 45 citations issued during the first two days of the operation. The operation confiscated deer, elk, squirrel, antelope, upland game birds and fish of all species from states as far away as Ohio and Indiana.

Craig Miya, assistant chief of law enforcement for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said most citations were handed out to hunters who were unaware of transporting laws and changes in hunting laws from state to state.

Oct. 17-20, 1967

Oct. 17 was registration day for Tooele City citizens who wanted to cast their votes in the municipal elections in November.

Those who were unable to register on Oct. 17 would have one last chance on Oct. 31, when registration would again be conducted from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In November, citizens would have a chance to pick three men from a field of 11 candidates for seats on the Tooele City Council.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on the opening of deer season.

Roy Garrard, local conservation officer, stated that the deer were scattered this year in Tooele County.

“We haven’t had any storms to bunch them up and the hunters are going to have to go out into the fields and get them,” he said.

Tooele County deer hunters would be part of more than 700,000 hunters across the state for the deer hunt, which would open at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Oct. 20-23, 1942

The front page featured a story on 150 soldiers hired to work in the Elton Tunnel.

The soldiers were experienced mine workers stationed at Kearns military training camp.

This was the first official step taken by the government to increase vital metal supply by exempting miners from draft call and to release experienced underground men who were already in the army.

Later in the week the front page featured a story on a crowded Tooele City Jail. The number of prisoners reached 19, and it became necessary for them to sleep cross-wise.

One prisoner, serving 12 days for drunkenness, and another prisoner, serving eight days for the same charge, became disgusted with the crowded accommodations and made their escape.

City Marshal Jorgensen found it necessary to regulate visiting hours at the jail to 4-5 p.m. daily.

Oct.19, 1917

Sheriff D. M. Adamson returned to Tooele on a Wednesday evening with the good news that the four robbers who held up the train on the Deep Creek railway on the previous Monday had been captured and most of the money returned.

As soon as law enforcement got on to the spot where the robbers left the train it was an easy matter to follow the tracks of their automobile. Adamson spoke highly of the support they had from the people of Gold Hill and Wendover.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.