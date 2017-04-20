In 1917, governor asks county citizens to prepare for war

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of April.

April 21-23, 1992

Grantsville City leaders considered raising taxes to build six new tennis courts on the corner of Cherry and Quirk streets.

Several tennis enthusiasts showed up at a city council meeting to petition for financial aid for a proposed tennis center. The group of 30 individuals did not go away disappointed. Mayor Howard Murray said the city wanted to help with building the courts, and would only raise taxes as a last resort.

Grantsville City leaders said they would ask the Tooele County School District to enter into a cooperative agreement to finance and develop the six courts with the city. According to estimates by the Grantsville Tennis Association, construction costs would be approximately $120,000. That did not include lighting and seating.

City officials said they would ask the school district to put the tennis court proposal on a funding priority list.

On April 22 over 25 Stansbury Park residents left the Tooele County Building disappointed that a high-density housing complex may soon be allowed in their community.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of a plan for a 96-unit apartment complex near the southeast shore of Millpond.

Stansbury Park Preservation Association attorney David Scofield said he planned to appeal the decision within 30 days to Tooele County Commissioners Leland Hogan, Teryl Hunsaker and Ed. St. Clair.

After an hour of debate, planning commission member Jay Ericson said the motion to approve the apartment complex was made based on the facts that had been presented. Commissioner John Wright voted against the plan. He said the facility should be required to have covered parking.

April 18-21, 1967

News of Frank Park being elected president of the Tooele High School student body for the 1967-68 school year was on the front page. The election was held on Friday, April 14.

Park had served the school as Boys League president and had lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Park was scheduled to take over for Jerry Clark.

Elected as student body vice president was Jerry Poloskey of Clover. He would succeed Larry Cooper, who was the current student body vice president.

Poloskey served as associate editor of the Tooele High School “Buffalog.” He was a recipient of honor roll recognition and was a wrestling letter winner.

Kay Davis was elected student body secretary. She had served as class vice president in the eighth and 11th grades.

Also that week, there was a story about an upcoming music contest that would include 270 soloists from Tooele High School, the junior high school and elementary schools.

The contest had three main divisions, one for high school students, one for junior high students and one for elementary students. Each division was further subdivided into woodwind players, brass players and percussionists.

Winning top honors in the THS soloists contest were Steve Turner, first place brass; Don Kirk, second place brass; Steve Allred, third place brass; Frank Musgrave, first place woodwinds, Keith Hill, second place woodwinds; and Delma Reid, third place woodwinds.

April 21-24, 1942

Emerson G. Jorgensen was named Tooele City marshal, and awaited the approval of the city council, according to an announcement by Mayor Sol J. Selvin.

Policemen named to work under Jorgensen were Max Proctor and Glen Shields.

Jorgensen took the place of T. Theo Tate, who resigned. Leslie McKendrick, who was serving as policeman under Tate, also resigned.

Selvin also announced a change in his office hours at City Hall from mornings to afternoons. The new hours were 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and citizens with suggestions and complaints could contact him during those hours.

Also that week, Tooele City was declared a military area. All incidentals to such an area were granted to Tooele City, according to information received on April 23 by Selvin from Gordon Wegland, state federal housing director.

Simultaneously with this announcement, Wegland stated that the FHA had set aside 200 homes to be built by private ownership in the area to assist in the housing of new workers for expected defense jobs.

The military area designation also carried with it good news for business houses that were permitted to purchase items for sale that had been banned because of priority rulings.

A meeting was scheduled at City Hall to explain the significance of the new military area and to answer questions from citizens.

April 20, 1917

The front page featured a proclamation from Utah’s governor. It stated that the United States was in war with a powerful enemy, and that U.S. citizens needed to dedicate their lives, their energies and their means to the cause of their country.

“Now, therefore, I, Simon Bamberger, Governor of the State of Utah, do hereby call upon the city and county governments of various cities and counties of the state to call for mass meetings of the citizens of the respective cities and counties to take steps toward the organization of the resources of the communities; to formulate plans for the cooperation with other agencies for increasing and conserving the supply of foodstuffs and other resources.”

Earlier in the month, President Woodrow Wilson went before a joint session of Congress to request a declaration of war against Germany. America had formally entered World War I.

