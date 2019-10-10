In 1919, indecent dancing at dance halls prompts warning

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of October.

Oct. 11-13, 1994

Nearly a month after a student was arrested with a handgun at Tooele High School, the Tooele County School Board planned to vote whether to adopt a policy aimed at keeping firearms permanently out of schools.

“We want to make sure that schools are safe places,” said School District Superintendent Paul Skyles. “You cannot be too safe.”

The School Board would consider policy in conjunction with the federal Gun-Free Schools Act. Students caught with firearms at school or school-supervised activities would be expelled for a minimum of one academic year, according to federal policy.

Later in the week, Tooele City officials conceded that the Tooele City Memorial Pool, built in 1950, was worn out. Due to structural age and inadequate upkeep, the pool was a constant source of citizen complaints.

A study committee proposed a $5 million to $7 million facility — featuring not only a pool but also an array of other recreational including a gym — to replace the old pool.

Oct. 7-10, 1969

Five men seeking the mayor’s office and eight people seeking one of two available City Council positions had filed for the general election.

Because the Tooele City Charter did not call for a Primary election, all 13 names would appear on the ballot for Tooele’s Nov. 4 municipal election.

Mayoral candidates included Jim Buzianis, F. Deris Porter, Jack Cox, William Gochis and Robert Swan.

Mayor Frank Bowman, holding true to his pledge, did not file for office.

Friday’s front page included more election news.

At a special meeting on Oct. 2, the Tooele City Council authorized that a proposition to amend the City Charter be added to the city election ballots. The amendment would permit primary elections in future municipal election contests.

The City Council unanimously decided to place the proposal on the November ballot. City Council Chairman Francis Mayo emphasized that the change would not affect the 1969 election.

Oct. 10-13, 1944

The Tooele County School Board selected Carl Evans of Downey, Idaho, to fill the vacancy as principal of Tooele High School as a result of the resignation of Principal Jesse F. Steele.

Evans graduated from the University of Idaho with the class of 1933. He was later awarded a master’s degree at the same institution.

He had taught at schools in Idaho and Wyoming and was principal of Evanston High School, Wyoming.

Later in the week it was announced that Tooele Ordnance Depot would be represented at “Shot from the Sky,” a colorful Army Air Force show that would be presented at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

The exhibit would include 10,000 pieces of military equipment and a portable stage upon which the show would be projected.

A representative from TOD would be on hand daily to sign up perspective war workers.

Oct. 10, 1919

Unrestricted indecent dancing by some patrons of local dance halls was brought to the attention of the Tooele City Council. The City Council took quick action and instructed the marshal to notify dance hall managers in the city that if they didn’t conduct dancing properly and according to the ordinance, the privilege of running dance halls would be denied.

