In 1920, The Tooele Transcript celebrates 25 years of operation

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of July.

July 4-6, 1995

A Tooele man and his son were killed in a one car rollover accident July 2 at about 9 p.m. near Tooele Army Depot’s North Area gate, officials said.

A report filed by Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Smith stated that Gregory Gibson, 42, and his son Braden Gibson, 22 were both declared dead at the scene of the accident from massive head and neck injuries. Both men were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

Later in the week, Tooele County prepared to begin chemical weapons incineration.

A lot had been done to make the county ready if a chemical weapons related accident occurred but a lot was left to do, according to Kari Sagers, director of the County’s emergency management department.

Sagers and her staff were hustling to tie up the loose ends that came with designing and implementing a first-of-its-kind emergency operations plan.

The Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility was scheduled to begin burning live agent on Sept. 30, 1995.

June 30-July 3, 1970

Winds up to 80 mph slammed into Tooele County June 27 causing damage, intermittent power outages and at least one highway accident.

Traffic between Grantsville and Wendover was halted because of visibility problems from blowing dust and salt. Traffic was also halted near the Point of the Mountain. Almost 250 tourists were held up in Grantsville.

Visibility was a factor in accidents that damaged at least nine cars. One crash near Mills Junction damaged five cars and passengers received minor injuries.

Friday’s front page featured lists of activities scheduled for Fourth of July celebrations in Tooele, Grantsville, Stockton and Vernon.

One of Tooele’s main events would be the Bit and Spur Rodeo slated for July 3-4. Fans would see all the events of a major rodeo including bareback and saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Tooele, Grantsville, Stockton and Vernon would all feature Fourth of July parades. Fireworks would be on display at Motor Vu Theater.

July 3-6, 1945

Tooele Jaycees promised another record celebration in Tooele for the Fourth of July with a full day of fun and entertainment with a horse show at 5 p.m., rodeo at 6 p.m., street parade at 6:30 p.m. and dance at 9 p.m.

Tooele’s annual Fourth of July Rodeo rodeo was sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the newly formed Bit and Spur Club.

Later in the week, Tooele City Corporation was allotted $19,870 of the Lasham Act funds for the construction of a primary sewage treatment plant, consisting of one settling tank, one digester tank, one chlorination basin, and drying beds with necessary appurtenances.

Tooele was awarded the federal money because the city had experienced a considerable increase in population as a result of in-migration of war workers employed at various war plants in the area.

June 25, 1920

The Transcript this week celebrated its quarter century birthday. For 25 years it had been published without missing one issue. The distinction of which, we believe, it can be proud.

The Transcript was founded June 29, 1894. In the first four years of its career it changed hands a number of times. On June 8, 1898 it was purchased by the present owner, James Dunn.

From 1898 up until one year ago, Mr. Dunn was publisher of The Transcript. He retired as publisher in the spring of 1897 at the age of 83.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.