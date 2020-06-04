In 1920,Tooele stores close at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays during the summer

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of June.

June 6-8, 1995

Winds measured at 90 mph roared through Tooele County June 5, causing semi-truck rollovers, and the closure of Interstate 80 from Wendover to Lake Point for more than four hours.

The winds also downed utility poles, uprooted trees, damaged buildings and prompted power outages in advance of a powerful cold front from the northwest.

Sgt. Bruce Riches from the Utah Highway Patrol’s Tooele office said that a dozen semi-trucks and two recreation vehicles tipped over on I-80 between Wendover and mile marker 38.

Later in the week, the Tooele County School Board of Education unanimously approved three new principals for district high schools June 6.

Doelene Pitt would serve as Wendover High School’s new principal. She had been acting principal after Bruce Knowlton was released from the position in February over a certification issue.

Murray High School assistant principal Steve Nielsen would replace Larry Harrison as the Tooele High School principal and David Gray, assistant administrator at Payson High School, would replace Randy Houk as Grantsville High School principal.

June 2-5, 1970

With thoughtful improvement of its downtown area directed toward the development of a people-oriented city center, and careful preservation of its historical heritage, Tooele could become Utah’s most beautiful city.

This was the summation of twin proposals for city improvement made to the Tooele City Council by members of a study team from the University of Utah, June 1.

The plan would be used by city planners as an aid to defining the problems confronting Tooele’s business section.

Friday’s front page announced fishing season would open June 6 for all Tooele County streams and lakes.

Conservation Officer Roy Garrard said fish plants had been made at Clover Creek and Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

“Water in South Willow Canyon is too high to permit us to make a plant,” he stated. “Fishing on the stream will be permitted however and fish will be planted there later in the season.”

June 5-8, 1945

A rainstorm struck with fury in Tooele June 4 piling up a record .95 of an inch in a few minutes followed by torrents of water plowing down the streets and lanes and into buildings on lower levels.

By noon June 5, Amos Bevan, local weather observer, had recorded 2 inches of moisture for the five days of June, and the clouds were still hanging low. The normal rainfall for one year had been reached in eight months.

Later in the week, the Tooele County Wildlife Federation planned to plant several hundred carp in a pond at the rear of Tooele City Hall June 9. The fish would be tagged according to size and prizes would be given to the kids catching them. Fishing would start at 7 p.m.

Fishing was open to women and children under 12 years of age. Prizes to be offered would be on display in the Tooele Mercantile window.

June 4, 1920

Acting upon the petition of the Tooele Commercial Club, the Mutual Improvement Association and almost every merchant in Tooele, Tooele City Council passed a resolution at their regular meeting June 2 favoring a Wednesday half-holiday during the months of June, July and August, and the same to become permanent during the same months of the year thereafter.

Stores would close at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Patrons would need to arrange to do all their trading before this hour.

The first Wednesday half-day-holiday would be celebrated by a ballgame between Tooele and Midvale.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.