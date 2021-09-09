In 1921, new Vernon well produces 900 gallons per minute

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of September.

Sept. 10-12, 1996

The first nerve agent burn at the chemical weapons incinerator in Rush Valley was destroyed without incident Aug. 31.

The agent was burned in the “liquid agent incinerator.” As of Sept. 8, the Army had destroyed 660 M55 rockets, which contained 2,663 pounds of GB nerve agent, according to Tim Thomas, project manager for EG&G Defense Materials, Inc. (DMI).

EG&G is the contractor the Army hired to build and operate the $650 million chemical weapons incinerator.

Later in the week, supporters of a proposed multi-million dollar recreation center would have to wait for another week to see if they could garner county support.

The group had asked the county commission to authorize expansion of the recreation service district to include incorporated areas. Commissioners said they needed to consult the county’s recreation board before making a final decision.

“The recreation district is the best thing that has happened in this county,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Teryl Hunsaker, “I’m not against a recreation center, but I don’t think we should expand the current recreation service district to get it.”

Sept. 7-10 , 1971

Fire destroyed the Koeven greenhouses located just north of Tooele City limits on North Main early Saturday morning.

Owner Joseph Koeven estimated the loss as exceeding $20,000. There was no fire insurance on the property. He is making plans to rebuild at least part of his greenhouses.

Cause of the fire was still a mystery as no electric motors were running and the gas heaters had been turned off, Mr. Koeven said.

The greenhouses were mostly empty except for some beds of tomatoes and some experimental beds of cantaloupe.

Later in the week, a turnaway crowd of young hunters attempted to enroll in the gun safety course being offered under the sponsorship of the Tooele County Wildlife Federation, reports Roy Garrard.

About 80 persons ranging in age from 12 years old to 22 signed up for the current course

Those who were 11 years old had to be turned away to await the next gun safety school because of the large number signing up.

Sept. 10-13, 1946

Tooele City’s so-called “2 mill hidden levy” on taxes was clarified by a statement from the Tooele City Council in regular session.

Emergency permission was granted as a war measure by the legislature to permit cities in Utah to raise money in anticipation of expenditure for improvements.

Now, the City Council should let the taxpayers know just exactly, what may be expected from the expenditure of this money. About $85,000 was earmarked for the Memorial Recreation Center.

Later in the week, prospects looked good for approval of a 12-inch diameter water well to provide a supplementary water supply for the Tooele City Water System. The extra-deep well could be approved within 60 days, according to city leaders.

Official call for well drilling bids appeared in the Transcript-Bulletin, with the deadline for filing the bids as 6 p.m. Sept. 20. The city anticipates that the work would start within 30 days after the bid was let and be completed within 30 days after starting.

Sept. 9, 1921

The final pumping test on the deep well owned by Fredrickson Brothers at Vernon was made. Tests showed the waterflow 900 gallons per minute, or two second-feet of water forced from the well in a span of five hours.

A large crowd of men and women witnessed the demonstration and enjoyed the melons cooled in the fine cold water as it flowed from the well.

The crowd of local people, which included all of the inhabitants of Vernon and surrounding ranches, was enlarged by visitors from Logan, Salt Lake City, Grantsville, Erda, Tooele and Stockton. The flow of the well produced more water than the normal flow of Vernon Creek.

