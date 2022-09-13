In 1922, enrollment in all schools in Tooele City reaches 961 students

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of September.

September 16-18, 1997

A wildfire south of Stockton threatened a restaurant and three homes on Thursday, Sept. 11 before firefighters were able to smother the approaching flames.

The fire started at about 3:30 p.m. and by the time it was fully contained on Friday, Sept. 12, it had blackened about 700 acres of rangeland, said Kathy Jo Pollock of the Salt Lake City Interagency Fire Center.

Before winds shifted and pushed the flames east into the foothills, the fire threatened Penny’s, a restaurant along state Route 36. Flames burned to about 50 feet from the building.

Later in the week, Tooele City Council authorized the issuance and sale of bonds to pay for the state-of-the-art $17.6 million sewage treatment plant.

The water reuse project will tie the former Tooele Army Depot to the city’s systems, exceed environmental health standards of treatment and recycle the treated water into irrigation water for an 18-hole golf course and many homes.

Bond money to pay for the project is out for public comment.

Sept. 12-15, 1972

Skeet Slater staged a repeat performance last weekend to win the Tooele Golf Championship at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course.

Slater, who won the crown last year, captured the title again this season with a total gross score of 147. Club Pro Earl Schneiter reported that the champion turned in scores of 72 and 73 for the two-day tournament played Saturday and Sunday.

The championship tournament was the season’s final major event for the Men’s Golf Club.

Later in the week, only 32.6% of Tooele County’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s Primary Election matching results that were general statewide. There were 9,687 registered voters but only 3,163 made the trip to the polls.

Tooele County is traditionally a Democratic stronghold but for the Republicans there were more than 2,000 ballots cast while those for Democratic candidates totaled less than 1,000.

Sherm Lloyd easily won the Republican nomination for Congress from Utah’s Second Congressional District, but incumbent Jack Smith, a Grantsville Democrat, lost his bid for reelection to the state legislature.

Sept. 16-19, 1947

Someone has said that a “sucker is born every minute,” and from evidence uncovered last Saturday at the destruction of the marble machine recently recovered at Low by Sheriff C. A. Hymas, a great many of them are traveling the highway.

It was found when this machine was destroyed that the payoff channel in the machine had been waded full of paper so that there was no possibility of paying off, and those playing the game could be truly listed as one of the great body of people who are “easy takes.”

The sheriff, assisted by Maurice Lee recently destroyed two slot machines at Black Rock Beach.

Later in the week, an all-night rain on Sept. 17 brought 1.43 inches of moisture, according to official records of Amos Bevan, local weather observer.

This brings the total moisture for the weather year to 22 inches, which is six inches above average. The weather year ends September 30th.

Temperatures dropped to 33 degrees Wednesday night, but no killing frost has struck as yet.

Sept. 15, 1922

The enrollment in the district and high schools of our city has reached the number of 961.

The Tooele High School has an enrollment of 108 freshmen, 54 sophomores, 43 juniors, and 22 seniors. In the junior high 83 are enrolled in the 7th grade and 64 in the 8th grade. Principal Harding reports an enrollment of 462 pupils at the Central school and has a very optimistic attitude toward the year’s work. Another teacher will be added to his staff as soon as one can be employed to take care of second grade work.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report