In 1922, sheriff makes raid on whiskey operation 

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of May.

May 20-22, 1997

Two Salt Lake City companies planned to investigate the safety culture at the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility (TOCDF).

IHI Environmental and Ralston Consulting Group had been hired by the Utah Citizens’ Advisory Commission (CAC) on Chemical Weapons Demilitarization to evaluate leadership practices and safety culture at TOCDF.

The CAC acted as a liaison between Gov. Mike Leavitt and Utah citizens with regard to the chemical weapons incinerator.

About 70 people attended a public hearing in Salt Lake City where the plan was unveiled. Some supported the study, but the vast majority were skeptical that it wouldn’t have much of an impact.

Later in the week, Tooele City officials, the Tooele Police Department and the estate of a former police officer paid $31,500 to a Tooele woman to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Jeniel Warr, 34, filed the lawsuit because she said she was wrongly arrested after a fight at Tooele’s Sports Bar in 1993 with Traci Sharmann, the daughter of Tooele County Sheriff Frank Scharmann.

The arrest was made by Tooele police officer, Kevin Lawson, who died in a traffic accident in 1994. At the time of the arrest, Frank Sharmann was a Tooele Police lieutenant.

May 16-19, 1972

The 5th annual “Dugway Days” was scheduled for Friday, May 19 at Dugway Proving Ground with the public invited to attend.

The hours of the celebration would be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The primary location of the activities would be in the grassy area between the Post Exchange and the Post Chapel. Other exhibits would be on display in the Post Gymnasium.

Included among the activities scheduled for the occasion were displays, demonstrations and carnival activities.

Later in the week, military leaders and Tooele County community leaders joined in acknowledging the important role played by the Tooele Army Depot during the past 30 years.

Military missions in three major wars had been supplied by the depot and thousands of people living in the county had earned their living at the depot.

County commissioners and the president of the County Chamber of Commerce noted that in addition to providing jobs, the depot provided support for civic and cultural programs that helped to make Tooele County a better place to live.

May 20-23, 1947

Miss Marzine Green of Grantsville was chosen queen of the Tooele County Centennial during a special program. Named as her attendants were Miss Margene Steinback and Miss Emma Lou Adams, both of Tooele.

Miss Green is a daughter of Mr and Mrs. Edward Green and a descendant of Mrs. Annie Green, a pioneer of 1868. She is employed at the Tooele Ordnance Depot, and was just recently chosen as Mis TOD for 1947.

Later in the week, a Volunteer Naval Reserve Traveling Unit, consisting of a 40-passenger bus outfitted as an office on wheels and a station wagon, would visit Tooele from May 26 to May 28.

The purpose of the unit’s visit was to provide accurate, detailed information to all who were interested in the Naval Reserve and to accept enlistments to persons who would otherwise have to make a special trip to Navy offices in Provo, Salt Lake City or Ogden.

May 19, 1922

On Sunday, Sheriff Evans and Deputy Smith made the raid on the old Harry Green property on the extreme east end of Grantsville and discovered a big manufacturing plant capable of turning out 50 gallons of whiskey every day.

Two stills — one of 35 gallons and one of 45 gallons — were set upon special constructed furnaces in the house. Coke was used to eliminate the smoke. A complete sewer system had also been installed.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report.