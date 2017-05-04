In 1942, blossoming gambling machines lead to crackdown

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of May.

May 5-7, 1992

The salary of Tooele Valley Medical Center’s new administrator stirred some public criticism toward the hospital board, according to a front-page story.

Administrator Jan Furner was awarded a base salary of $90,000 a year, plus a percentage of collected revenues as a bonus. Statistics showed it to be a significantly higher salary than what other administrators received in similar budgeted hospitals.

One county official said there is a much larger undercurrent of citizen anger over Furner’s pay than meets the eye.

A hospital board official said the decision to hire Furner at that pay schedule was justified after extensive research and interviews.

Furner had worked as interim hospital manager since Aug. 1991.

Later in the week it was announced that U.S. Pollution Control had opened a $3.8 million brick building in the middle of Tooele County’s West Desert.

The lab, locker room and administrative building sat on top of 3,500 feet of clay and silt that used to be the bottom of Lake Bonneville.

Well water from the area was worse than from the Great Salt Lake and 10 years earlier the property was considered little more than worthless.

“We’re properly disposing of wastes created by our society,” said Ed Labus, general manager of USPCI’s Grassy Mountain facility.

Gregg Tripp, engineering manager for USPCI said, “We’re not only here to stay, but we’re here to lead.”

May 2-5, 1967

Tooele County School District was waiting for word on a federal grant application before starting to build a new auditorium at Tooele High School.

Supt. Curtis Van Alfen stated that the district had submitted a request to federal authorities for aid to build needed classrooms in the district and the auditorium.

“Because we are eligible for federal money, we have submitted an application,” Van Alfen said.

He said that money is apportioned according to crowded conditions of impacted areas applying.

“We’re not as crowded as some of the others applying,” he said.

However, he was optimistic about the chances of the school district receiving the money because a grant was already authorized by Congress.

It was announced in a front-page story that the founder of the Harris School Art Exhibit would be honored. May 7 would be “Cora Jensen Day.”

The art show was scheduled to open the following week for the ninth-consecutive year.

Jensen, the school librarian, was set to retire at the end of the year. She started the show and was instrumental in maintaining it.

Encouraged by the children’s interest, and realizing Tooele did not have a project whereby the public could become acquainted with the work of local artists, Jensen began urging artists to bring in their work and discuss it with the children.

May 5-May 8, 1942

Letters were sent out from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office warning slot machine operators, and those who run other gambling devices, that all gambling practices are unlawful and gambling equipment must be disposed of immediately.

Complaints had reached county officials that gambling, forbidden by state statute and county ordinance, is springing up in obnoxious fashion throughout the county in spite of many previous warnings by enforcement officials.

At a county commission meeting, commissioners backed up the sheriff in the quest to remove gambling devices, the most troublesome of which appear to be slot machines.

The front page was a little fishy later in the week. It announced that 45,000 legal-size fish were released in the county by state fish and game.

Of that number, 33,000 were trout, 10,000 catfish and 2,000 black bass.

The catfish and bass were planted at Millpond at Lake Point, while the other 18,000 trout were distributed as follows: Clover Creek 3,000, Vernon Creek 3,000, Willow 3,000, North Willow 2,000, Ophir Creek 2,000, Settlement Canyon 2,000, Bennion Creek 1,500 and Harker Creek 1,500.

May 4, 1917

The United States stood ready to send an army to Europe whenever the allies deemed it wise to divert necessary shipping from transporting food to transporting men.

It became known during the week the U.S. government had offered to send troops to the allies, but had suggested the alarming shortage of ships made it impractical to send troops at one time.

The U.S. administration determined that a small contingent of troops earnestly desired by France for moral effect would be sent as soon as possible.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.