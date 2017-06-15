In 1942, rodeo to include ‘meanest buckers among horseflesh’

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of June.

June 16-18, 1992

The issue facing Grantsville City in mid-June was not whether or not to raise taxes, but rather how much of a tax hike residents would face.

Mayor Howard Murray said the city council would pose the question at a public meeting on June 17.

City leaders indicated that a motion could be made during the meeting to build a new City Hall. Even if Grantsville opted to not build a new City Hall, Murray said it was still inevitable that taxes would be raised.

“We simply cannot maintain the services we now offer without a tax increase,” he said.

Later in the week it was announced that if Grantsville finalized its tentative budget of $909,096 following a public hearing in August, residents would see a hike in property taxes.

The budget amounted to an increase of $102,734 over the previous year. Based on a $70,000 home, the added tax would amount to $93.90.

Grantsville leaders did not propose to build a new City Hall as part of the budget. Council members said the budget included only the bare necessities.

The budget did not include any additional salary for elected officials, and only a cost-of-living increase for city employees.

June 13-15, 1967

Following a public hearing that strongly advocated improvement of the Tooele Airport, the city council approved a resolution to accept federal aid for a general improvement program at the airport.

Both local citizens and officials of state aviation organizations told the council of the need for a more adequate airport in Tooele during the hearing. The council approved the project with a 3-2 vote.

Bobby Walker, state aeronautics commissioner, said that his commission felt the Tooele Airport was vital to the state airport system, as well as the nation.

“In various weather conditions, Tooele airport is often the only place where light planes may land,” Walker said.

Later in the week the front page announced that the International Smelter and Refining Company would resume full operations on June 20, and all employees would be called back to work.

The plant was rocked by an explosion on May 19 that knocked out the smelter’s blast furnace and caused heavy damage to the plant’s facilities.

The cause of the explosion was attributed to gasses being ignited by hot lead and slag. No one was injured in the blast.

Approximately 135 workers were laid off temporarily by the explosion.

June 16-19, 1942

The front page announced that a two-day rodeo would highlight Tooele’s July 4 celebration for 1942.

Plans were underway for a huge event, according to E. G. Mantes, general chairman.

Some 20 to 30 bucking horses from the McBride Ranch in Wellsville, Utah, augmented by Castagno horse and cattle from Vernon, would form the background for the two-day show.

A real, old-fashioned Wild West performance was promised at the two-day buckaroo, with the best riders of the intermountain states attempting to master the “meanest buckers among horseflesh.”

Later in the week, Tooele County residents were extolled for contributing scrap rubber for the war effort.

Joe Meli of Stockton is believed to have topped the list of individual contributions in the county when he turned in 13,000 pounds of scrap rubber at the George Bryan Garage in Stockton during the week.

The scrap rubber piles at all service stations throughout the county continued to mount. The drive was scheduled to conclude on June 30.

June 15, 1917

The front page carried a story about a man who died by suicide in a local bank’s vault. The story said the man had written letters to his family and friends, which stated his determination to end his life.