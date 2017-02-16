In 1942, U.S. War Department announces new $35M depot

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of February.

Feb. 11-13, 1992

Offensive odor may not cause health problems, but Stansbury Park residents did consider it an annoyance in February 1992. The Tooele County Health Department received “quite a number” of phone calls from Stansbury Park residents who were concerned and disgusted by a smell wafting through the area.

The odor appeared to be coming from a nearby field recently covered by chicken manure. Linda Armington, Tooele County Health Department director, said since receiving the complaints, her department contacted a local egg production company that supplied the manure. The department also contacted the farmer who used the manure to fertilize his leased farmland.

Armington said the egg company apologized and the farmer said he would promptly till his field.

Armington said the health department does not have any set regulations addressing the use of manure.

“There is no way you can regulate smell,” she said. “It may not be pleasant, but it does not lead to health problems.”

Also in news that week, Tooele Valley Medical Center’s building got a “bad” rating and the county’s best option is to build a new one, according to a California consulting firm.

Don Rasmussen of Health Planning Management, told the county commission, hospital board members and others that the hospital facility “meets few of the basic criteria currently widely accepted as the standard for institutional health care.”

“It’s been 40 years since the hospital was built and it hasn’t changed very much,” Rasmussen said. “In terms of hospital care, that has a drastic effect on how it can perform patient care. However, at the very outset, I want to say I am very impressed with the quality of people you have at the hospital and the medical staff. They are very enthusiastic and loyal and cooperative.”

The consultant firm was hired by the county commission to give an outside opinion of viable options for the hospital. The firm presented a preliminary evaluation based on personal observance, hospital staff interviews and a review of the architectural and mechanical blueprints of the building.

“It confirmed what our feelings have been all along,” said Jan Furner, interim hospital administrator. “And with the population base we have to serve, I personally think a new hospital is feasible.”

Feb. 14-16, 1967

A story announced that Dr. T. H. Bell, state superintendent of the Department of Education, would give the dedicatory address at the dedication program for East Elementary School on Feb. 16. It was Bell’s second appearance in Tooele in less than a year. In October 1966, he spoke at a monthly principals’ meeting of the Tooele County School District held at the school board offices.

On that occasion, Bell inspected the new school and said he thought it had the most creative design that he has seen for a school.

“It’s the best school building I have been in,” he told his guides. “It has features that will make it possible for teachers to meet the individual needs of students and to use new media and new ideas in education.”

The story noted that East Elementary was built at a total cost of $468,851 and would accommodate approximately 450 to 500 students. It has 35,075 square-feet of space at a cost of $13.36 per-square-foot. Officials pointed out that the school’s unusual round design had proved economical because it was constructed at a cost of $100 less per pupil than conventional schools.

In another front-page story from that week, a preliminary hearing for Myron D. Lance and Walter Bernard Kelbach, both charged with first-degree murder of Steven Shea, barely began in a City Hall courtroom when it was put off for 60 days. Shea’s body was found naked and stabbed near Timpie Springs in Tooele County.

Tooele County Attorney Gordon Hall made a motion at the opening of the hearing to continue the matter in 60 days to allow the state time to obtain its evidence back from the FBI in Washington D.C. Defense attorney John O’Connel objected to the motion for continuance.

“It’s an admission on the state’s part that it doesn’t have probable cause, but in 60 days it will have,” he charged. He made a motion that the case be dismissed on grounds that the state doesn’t have evidence at the present time. Judge Marshall granted Mr. Hall’s motion, and continued the hearing for April 13.

Feb. 13-17, 1942

After more than a year’s deliberation and planning by the U.S. War Department, an official announcement was given in Washington D.C. that Tooele Valley had been awarded a $35 million ordinance depot to store explosives and other supplies for the army.

The front-page story said work would start immediately on the construction of 200 or more igloos similar to those at the Ogden ordinance depot. The new supply enter would be located on land already selected between Tooele and Grantsville cities and be accessible to both Union Pacific and Western Pacific railroads.

In a related story, 500 new homes for Tooele City would be officially requested from the Federal Housing administration, according to Tooele City Mayor Sol Selvin, who directed the preparation of letters requesting such a project. It was estimated Tooele City would need 200 homes to take care of general industrial and tuned requirements, and 300 homes for the new $35 million U.S. Army expansion in Tooele Valley.

Feb. 16, 1917

It was announced the Tooele branch of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers would hold their annual encampment in the South ward meeting house on Feb. 22. The meeting included singing, prayer, instrumental, recitation and an address by A. G. Gowans.

