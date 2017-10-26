In 1942, Wendover reels after officer kills his former wife

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of October.

Oct. 27-29, 1992

Three Tooele Army Depot employees were allegedly involved in stealing building materials.

The depot called in agents from the Criminal Investigation Division and the FBI to investigate. No arrests had been made and details of the incident were unavailable at press time.

One individual had implicated himself in the theft of some building materials. Two other names had been given, but how they played in was unknown, according to a TEAD spokesman.

Also that week, the front page previewed an upcoming election.

On the ballot were candidates for president, governor, a new senator, and a host of other statewide positions, along with three proposals and one initiative. There was a county commission race to settle and two school board races.

Tooele County Clerk Dennis Ewing said a massive turnout was expected with several non-registered voters signed up.

“This should be the heaviest voter turnout in the 19 years I’ve been here,” Ewing said.

Oct. 24-27, 1967

Despite great weather and no snow for the opening of deer season, success was still good.

Conservation officers set up road blocks in Middle Canyon on Saturday and reported that eight bucks and one doe were brought out of the canyon in just two hours.

At Miner’s Fork in South Willow Canyon, 16 bucks and eight does were checked out in two hours times.

After three days of hunting, 82 bucks and five does had been checked out from Settlement Canyon.

Also that week, the front page featured a story on the final stage of draining Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Approximately 300 trout, the last of those remaining in the reservoir, were fished out of the reservoir before it was pumped dry.

Water was pumped through irrigation pipes to a drain on the south side of the reservoir. Previous to the draining, workers dug trenches to divert the flow of Wrench Spring and Settlement Canyon Creek so they would flow directly into the drain.

The irrigation company planned to open bids for a project that would cover the bottom of the reservoir and the south shoreline with 30,000 yards of clay.

Oct. 27-30, 1942

The front page featured a story about a shooting tragedy in Wendover.

Tooele County Sheriff Deputy Frank Elliott, of Wendover, was jailed in connection with the death of his wife who was a postmaster in Wendover.

The story reported the couple were recently divorced. On Oct. 26, Elliott allegedly phoned his former wife and asked that she return to him, but she refused. He phoned again later in the evening and allegedly said if he could not have her back, no one else would have her.

It was reported that he broke through a door of his former wife’s home, which was connected to the post office, and fired a 45 Colt automatic revolver at her as she fled from her home into the post office. The story said she was hit by more than one bullet and died at the scene.

Afterward, Elliot went to the Wendover Jail, surrendered his gun and was arrested.

Also that week, the front page featured a story on a remodeling project for Tooele Legion hall.

The building on Second West Street, would become a United Service Organization (USO) recreation club. About $5,000 had been set aside by USO for the project.

Brick additions would be made at the side and rear of the building to provide a small club room, director’s office, restrooms and a kitchen.

Oct. 26, 1917

Comments by United State Food Administrator Herbert Hoover were published on the front page.

He said that the question of who would win the war is a question of who can endure the longest.

“The problem of endurance is a problem of food supply and the ships to carry it,” Hoover wrote. “If, therefore, we can arrange to limit our own consumption and increase food production so as to provide a full supply to the allies, it will contribute to the defeat of the enemy. The farmers who work overtime and the consumers who economize in consumption are fighting the enemy with a positive and sure weapon.”

Hoover later served as president of the United States from 1929-1933.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.