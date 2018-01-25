In 1943, depot announces it will hire up to 3,500 workers

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of January.

Jan. 26-28, 1993

Plans to rebuild Tooele City Hall gained some traction in January. City officials determined that renovating the building to meet current handicap and earthquake codes would be too costly.

The Tooele City Redevelopment Agency amended its 1992-93 fiscal year budget to include $5,322 for a “Downtown City Office Study.”

RDA consultant Randy Sant explained to the RDA (city council and mayor) that the study would ultimately determine if building a new city hall is feasible. If the study determined the building could be replaced, a request for proposals would be made, Sant said.

Later in the week the front page featured a story on continued success for the Tooele High School wrestling team.

The squad won its fourth-consecutive Region 6 championship. Prior to the four-year run, the wrestling program had never won back-to-back region wrestling titles.

Tooele won six individual titles and several other finishes to win the meet with 168 points. West finished second with 127.5 points and Jordan third with 125 points.

Jan. 23-26, 1968

A newly remodeled post office and federal building opened for business on a Monday in Tooele.

Most of the federal and state agencies moved into the building during the previous week, and the post office moved in over the weekend.

The renovations, which cost approximately $260,000, included new wings on both the north and south sides of the building, a new heating plant, air conditioning, new lighting and new restrooms.

Box capacity was increased from 480 to 600, and the box lobby would be open 24 hours a day.

Also that week, the amount of water stored at Settlement Canyon Reservoir had increased by three feet from the previous year, according to a front-page story.

Water measurements taken on a Monday showed the level at three feet above the level recorded one year earlier on the same date.

James Bevan, a member of the board of directors of Settlement Canyon Water Corporation, said that approximately 29 feet of water was standing in the reservoir with about the same amount of water running into the reservoir as at the same time the previous year.

Jan. 26-29, 1943

A front-page story revealed that the eventual number of employees at Tooele Army Depot could reach 3,500. The announcement was made by Col. Henry E. Minton, commanding officer.

He said immediate employment was available for 55 people — 50 as classified laborers and six more to fire furnaces and do other odd jobs in the new civilian housing area.

Classified laborers would start at $6 per day and when they became experienced ammunition handlers, the wage would be advanced to $6.56 per day for a 40-hour week, and time-and-half for the sixth day.

A second story on available employment at Tooele Army Depot ran later in the week. The story indicated jobs would first be offered to residents of Tooele County, but urged local residents to spread the word about the openings.

It is the patriotic duty of every citizen to lend a hand in manning of the depot, and not only does this responsibility rest on an individual response to employment where possible, but each one should take it upon himself to bring at least one other person to our community to add to the employment rolls, according to the story.

Jan. 25, 1918

The front page featured news from Grantsville. It was announced that a new city hall had been completed, and the city council would hold its next meeting there.

The story stated that great credit was due to the mayor and council for the improvements they had made in the past two years.

The annual Sociable was held in the opera house and the new school building on Jan. 17-18.

The committee reported that 937 people attended the two-day event, and that sociables had been held annually in Grantsville during the previous 35 years.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.