In 1943, hospital opens at Tooele Ordnance Depot

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of November.

Nov. 16-18, 1993

When Ann Thompson’s wedding ring was stolen in 1976, the Rush Valley woman thought she would never see it again.

But through a twist of fate, Ann’s ring was found in November 1993 by workers digging a well on property she and her husband Merle had purchased near their home.

Merle randomly selected a spot on the property to dig a well. After digging for one day, Merle went back to the area and saw something shiny in the soil.

“After picking the object up, I realized it was my wife’s wedding ring,” Merle said.

The front page that week also featured a story about the start of construction of a new Alert and Notification System in Tooele County. Emergency management officials said the project could be on-line by December.

Because Tooele County was the home of half of the nation’s chemical weapons, the siren system’s main purpose was to warn residents of a chemical accident.

It would also be used to warn residents of other emergencies like fires, earthquakes, adverse weather conditions and any other disaster, said Myron Lee, public affairs officer for Tooele County Emergency Management.

Nov. 12-15, 1968

The front page announced “Anything Goes” would be the Tooele High School musical to run Nov. 21-24.

The production would be directed by Harold Newey, with choreography by Marie Young and Dorothy Searle. Roy Ferrin was the musical director.

The show promised to be one of the most completely entertaining evenings to hit Tooele in a long time.

Later in the week the front page featured a story on the return of Bantam Basketball to Tooele County. In 1966, a bantam basketball team from Tooele won the state championship. The program, however, was inactive in Tooele during 1967.

Lt. Gourley, company commander of the Tooele Unit of the Utah National Guard, announced that the Guard would again sponsor a bantam basketball league in Tooele.

The league was for boys ages 11-13, and the Guard hoped to have a league of six teams. A minimum of four teams was required for a league.

Nov. 16-19, 1943

Formal opening of the Tooele Ordnance Depot Station hospital was scheduled for Sunday between the hours of 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public was invited to inspect the building.

The County Red Cross would be in charge of the open house program.

Col. H. C. Slaughter would be in charge of the 100-bed hospital, and the staff would consist of eight medical officers, 10 nurses and 25 enlisted men.

Military and civilian personnel and their dependents would be eligible for treatment at the hospital.

A front page story made a plea for donations of wool blankets to the Tooele County Infantile Paralysis Committee.

The blankets would be used in the treatment of paralysis victims, and even if purchased new they needed to be cut up to be used for treatments. The blankets retained the heat and made treatments much more effective.

The blankets were to be left with John T. Adams at Tooele City Hall.

Nov. 15, 1918

The Board of County County Commissioners met on Nov. 14 and made official canvass of the votes cast in Tooele at the election on Nov. 5.

Alvin Orme was elected to the four-year term of county commissioner with 1,008 votes. R. N. Bush was elected to the two-year term as county commissioner with 973 votes.

