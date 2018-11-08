In 1943, librarian attacked while walking home from work

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of November.

Nov. 9-11, 1993

The process of cleaning 36 billion gallons of contaminated groundwater below Tooele Army Depot had been underway since late September 1993, depot officials said.

The media were given a tour of TEAD’s new $16 million Groundwater Treatment Plant on Nov. 8. The plant was built as the result of TEAD’s 1986 consent decree with the state to clean up contaminated groundwater before it reached Grantsville.

Contaminated groundwater had been detected 650 yards past the depot’s north boundary, about four miles away from Grantsville.

On Thursday, the front page featured a story about the possible transition of work at Tooele Army Depot to the private sector.

A news conference revealed that the depot’s $110 million Consolidated Maintenance Facility could be in private hands by June, 30, 1994.

Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt and Mike Owen, assistant secretary of the army for installations, made the announcement at the beginning of a 5-hour meeting of community, state, and federal government officials at TEAD’s Eagles Nest.

Nov. 5-8, 1968

A pair of incumbent Democrats held on to their county commission positions after votes were tallied.

After 12 years as a commissioner, George Buzianis was re-elected to another four-year term. His vote total was 4,590. His challenger for the county post, Dean Hunt, garnered 3,408 votes.

Sterling R. Halladay, who had served 12 years as a two-year commissioner, was given the support of voters for another term. His vote was 4,730 to 3,348 for his challenger John D. (Jack) Johnson.

Later in the week, the front page announced that the Utah Symphony would perform in Tooele. The concert was scheduled for Nov. 11 in the THS gymnasium.

The Utah Symphony was broadening its concert base throughout the entire Intermountain West.

By popular demand, the orchestra was returning to most of the cities and schools where concerts were played the previous season.The symphony also planned to perform for the first time in 30 new cities.

Nov. 9-12, 1943

Tooele City planned to observe a full holiday on Thursday in observance of Armistice Day with all businesses closing for the day.

Schools would remain open, however, and the day would be observed by special programs given to the students.

A patriotic program sponsored jointly by the local American Legion Post and Auxiliary, as well as Tooele High School, would be presented at 11 a.m on Thursday. The public was invited.

In Friday’s edition, the front page featured news of an attack on a Tooele librarian.

The attacker declared that his entire purpose was to kill librarian Mary Parsons.

Parsons was followed by the assailant shortly after 9 p.m. when she closed the library and started for home. She started to run but was overtaken by the assailant on West Vine Street, a few yards from her home. She yelled for help and a neighbor, Frank Eastman, came to the rescue and the assailant fled.

Parsons’ nose was broken and she received numerous bruises on her body. Law enforcement officers investigated the incident. Two other attacks on local women with less severe injuries were reported.

Nov. 8, 1918

Tooele County State Bank advertised on the front page with a list of “Don’ts” for the public.

Don’t carry large sums of money around with you. Holdups are not unheard of.

Don’t hide money around the house. There are a few burglars left.

Don’t be extravagant. Put your money in this bank, and all you can spare to it.

Don’t fail to take this advice and you will have an easy and happy old age.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report