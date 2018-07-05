In 1943, open house planned for Deseret Chemical Warfare Depot

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first and second weeks of July

July 6-8, 1993

Dugway Proving Ground Commander Col. James King suggested that Dugway could possibly run operations of Tooele Army Depot’s South Area after the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission voted unanimously in June to close TEAD’s North Area by Oct. 1, 1997.

The base’s South Area in Rush Valley, where chemical arms are stored and destroyed, would remain open.

The question remained as to which government entity would oversee operation of the South Area that had been under TEAD’s command.

The incineration of chemicals at the facility was under the auspices of Chemical Materiel Destruction Agency of Aberdeen, Maryland.

In another story regarding the depot, a total of 475 employee had voluntarily left their jobs at TEAD from March through June to take advantage of an early retirement incentive package.

A depot official said that the scheduled reduction of the workforce for 1993 could be scrapped, but a planned realignment of some employees at the installation would proceed in August.

July 2-5, 1968

A Salt Lake City veterinarian told a gathering of ecologists at Utah State University that Skull Valley was not yet safe for animals.

Dr. D.A. Osguthorpe was retained by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Gov. Calvin L. Rampton during the investigation of the deaths of 6,000 sheep in Skull Valley in March.

“Reports that the Skull Valley area is clear of dangerous phosphate compounds are false. The products are stable and lingering in the vegetation and the soil. Animals taken into the area will suffer toxic effects,” Osguthorpe said.

Later in the week, the front page featured a list of some of Tooele’s activities on the Fourth of July including the Bit n’ Spur Horse Parade, Bit n’ Spur Rodeos, Fourth of July parade, bake sale, band concert, races, Babe Ruth Baseball All-Star game, showing of the movie “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band” starring Walter Brennan and Buddy Ebsen at the Ritz Theatre and the showing of the movie “The Professionals” starring Burt Lancaster and Lee Marvin at the Motor-Vu Drive In.

July 6-9, 1943

Maj. Gen. William M. Porter, chief of the Chemical Warfare Service of the U.S. Army, and his staff planned to visit for the dedication of the Deseret Chemical Warfare Depot on July 11. The facility was 17 miles south of Tooele.

Utah Gov. Herbert B. Maw also would be in attendance for the dedication and flag raising ceremony.

The depot would be one the largest of its kind in the world with construction costs at $5 million.

Friday’s front page reported that an open house from noon until 5 p.m.would be part of the dedication of the new Deseret Chemical Warfare Depot on Sunday.

A flag raising and dedication ceremonies would start at 11 a.m. in front of the administration building. Lunch would also be served at the event. Guests were also invited to meet Maj. Gen. Porter.

Softball games also were planned with teams from Dugway Proving Ground versus teams from Tooele Army Depot.

July 5, 1918

The U.S. Food Administration asked Americans to cut their wheat consumption by 50 percent to provide more wheat for bread for troops in Europe. Households were asked to limit their wheat consumption to one- and one-half pounds per week.

With the reduction, there would be enough wheat to make bread to get troops through until the next harvest.

