In 1943, police keep watch on women outside bars

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of November and first week of December.

Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 1993

A yearlong study revealed high levels of radon in six local schools. During a meeting at Tooele’s West Elementary, the public was informed that every possible effort had been made to lessen the radon problem.

“We have sealed the cracks in the tunnels under the school, and fans are circulating the air 24 hours a day, said West Principal Steve Lawrence. “We believe radon levels have been reduced. We are ready to have the building retested.”

A front-page story also provided information on the Tooele County budget of $3 million for fiscal year 1994.

Tooele County Auditor Glenn Caldwell stressed that the draft budget gives a whole new meaning to the word “tentative.” He said a lot of fine tuning “with a sledgehammer” remains to be done.

The tentative budget included a 3-4 percent cost of living increase for county employees, but no property tax hike for citizens.

Nov. 26-29, 1968

Tooele City Mayor Frank Bowman and Councilman Franklin Whitehouse were selected to be part of a four-member committee that would look at the possibility of a new airport in the county.

The other two committee members would be members of the Tooele County Commission.

The first phase of construction would include a 5,000-foot landing strip and facilities specifically designed to handle air freight. The runway would be located to allow for an expansion up to 10,000 feet. A field of this size was not practical at the present site.

Later in the week, it was announced by National Republican Committeeman Ken Garff that the Tooele High School Band had been invited to participate in the Inaugural Parade for President-elect Richard Nixon on Jan. 20, 1993.

Band leader Roy Ferrin said that acceptance by the band is subject to the approval of the Tooele County Board of Education.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 1943

The Tooele City Post Office announced that it would be open from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on seven days during December to help people who are employed during the regular business hours to mail Christmas packages.

The dates would be Dec. 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18.

Due to the shortage of regular personnel, only limited services would be provided during those evening hours and would consist of general delivery service, sale of stamps and acceptance of parcel post and other classes of mail.

The front page that week announced that Tooele City police would be engaged in a campaign to arrest questionable women characters who were hanging around beer parlors or otherwise seeking too freely the company of men, according to City Marshal George L. Smith.

Four already had been arrested during the past two weeks and faced sentence in the city court for drunkenness.

Nov. 29, 1918

It was announced that Tooele County had surpassed contributions to the United War Work Campaign. Tooele County residents provided slightly above $6,000 while estimates predicted about a $4,000 donation.

The United War Work Campaign of Nov. 11-18, 1918, was an effort to raise $170 million to provide entertainment for American troops abroad in World War I.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.