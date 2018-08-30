In 1943, Tooele receives grant for new water tank

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of August and first week of September.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 1993

Five public meetings had been held in a three-week span in August concerning Tooele Valley Medical Center’s financial woes.

Tooele County’s only hospital had struggled financially for years and had borrowed over $1.8 million from the County with only a fraction of the money returned, according to county officials.

Hospital administrators pointed out that the financial situation had improved since Quorum, Inc. took over management in February 1993. Administrators said the hospital continued to lose money because the people of Tooele County did not use it for their healthcare needs.

In other front-page news, Tooele Army Depot was prepared to vacate its Consolidated Maintenance Facility quickly if it were purchased by a private company.

New TEAD transition coordinator Terry Thompson said during a presentation to the Tooele Chamber of Commerce that the workload for the CMF during 1994 was light.

He said if a private company offers to buy the CMF, the Army would vacate the building in three months.

Aug. 27-30, 1968

Rep. Sherman P. Lloyd, R-Utah, had asked the Secretary of Defense whether Dugway Proving Ground would be affected by the transfer of what is believed to be large quantities of nerve agent stored at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver.

“I respectfully request to be advised of the effects, either direct or indirect, which this pending transfer of toxic materials will have on the activities and operations at Dugway,” Lloyd asked in the letter.

Later in the week the front page featured comments from Tooele City Mayor Frank Bowman to the Tooele Chamber of Commerce.

He said the city is losing much by not having programs for children. As an example the soapbox derby has been very successful in many cities, he said.

He also said a master plan program should be designed to help coordinate the programs of Tooele City with the county and the state.

“The city can only go so far without the cooperation from the county and other communities,” Bowman said.

Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 1943

Word of approval for a $24,500 grant toward the construction of a 2 million gallon storage tank in Tooele City was received by telegram on Aug. 30 to Tooele Mayor Sol J. Selvin from Sen. Elbert D. Thomas.

For the previous eight months, Selvin had been working to obtain approval for this project and obtain the grant money that covered 60 percent of the cost of the tank.

The city’s rapid growth had brought on a culinary water crisis. Available water could not be utilized because of the lack of a storage tank.

A front-page story signaled the opening of a new school year.

Schools were scheduled to open with almost a complete staff of teachers, according to Superintendent Sterling R. Harris

Increased enrollment was expected, but it was believed that the present facilities could be used to take care of the children until such time as new buildings could be completed. A list of all teachers in the district was included in the story.

Aug. 30, 1918

Word was received in Tooele that three young men had been wounded or were missing in action.

Jack Shad was reported as wounded, but to what extent it was not known.

Joe S. Johnson was reported as wounded in action. He was wounded in the leg by a rifle bullet on Aug. 13 and was in the hospital.

Pasquale Cerroni had been listed as missing in action since July 31. He left Tooele on Sept. 19, 1917, and was attached to 362nd Infantry.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report