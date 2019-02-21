In 1944, man loses his hand in mysterious way

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third and fourth weeks of February.

Feb. 22-24, 1994

Tooele City Councilman Dave Faddis railed against building a new sewer plant during a meeting at City Hall.

He had made it no secret that he was against building a new $8 million sewer plant during previous meetings. He claimed it would cost much more than $8 million to build.

“I just can’t see it,” Faddis said. “Why can’t they (federal government) give us some money for this thing. They already have taken away our income (Tooele Army Depot’s realignment).

Thursday’s front page included news of two cougars killed in Grantsville.

Jason Worthington shot two cougars on his property at 5552 Old Lincoln Highway during the week.

He was upset that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tried to downplay the cougar problem in Grantsville.

“I have known since last November there were cougars on my property,” Worthington said. “I didn’t have any proof until I shot them.”

Feb. 18-21, 1969

After nearly four years of study, the Tooele City Council selected the existing site at First East and Vine Street to build a new library.

City officials said the site was the best of two locations that had received federal approval.The site was selected with the aid of State Librarian Russell Davis and approved by the full City Council, mayor and library board.

The area included approximately 2.3 acres and was purchased for just under $27,000.

Friday’s front page featured the possibility of nerve gas being shipped through metro areas enroute from Denver to Dugway Proving Ground.

The gas was apparently manufactured at Rocky Mountain Army Arsenal in Denver. A spokesman for the Arsenal said railroad cars left the area and were clearly marked poison gas and dangerous.

Utah Sen. Frank Moss said he would investigate the incident and possibility that the train passed through metropolitan areas.

Feb. 22-24, 1944

Leslie McKendrick, president of the Tooele County Wildlife Federation, announced a meeting for all sportsmen to be held in the Tooele City Hall on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

Business at the meeting would be to discuss big game control in the killing of doe deer and for the purpose of organizing a deer counting party.

All sportsmen were urged to attend and take part in this important matter.

Later in the week the front page featured news of a man’s hand being cut off.

Eloy Lujan had rushed into the New Town Bakery in Tooele on Wednesday of the previous week holding his wrist. Proprietor Clarence E. Burke disclosed that the man’s hand had been cut off at the wrist.

A tourniquet was applied as Lujan explained that his hand had been cut off under the wheels of a train. He was taken to a Salt Lake hospital by Tooele Smelter ambulance.

A hand and a hatchet were found the next day in the old cement foundation at the corner of Broadway and Utah Avenue.

Investigators believed Lujan cut his own hand off with the hatchet. Motive was unknown.

Feb. 21, 1919

Front page news notes indicated there had been severe windstorms for three days with 2 inches of snowfall.

The Polar Star Mining Company had a big force of men at work on its property.

Mrs. Owen Sheridan was still on the sick list at her sister’s in Sacramento, California, while Mrs. Sellers, Post Mistress of White Pine County, Nevada, was visiting Tooele as the guest of Mrs. Snively.

Joe McKellar & Company had about 250 head of cattle feeding in the valley. The story said the cattle were looking fine.

Compiled by correspondent Mark Watson