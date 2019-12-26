In 1944, plane makes emergency landing in Tooele City

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of December.

Dec. 27-29, 1994

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers certified that Tooele Army Depot’s chemical weapons incinerator had been “constructed in accordance with design.”

A report by the Corps concluded that safety allegations made against the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility did not “indicate a flawed or inadequate design.”

The report also stated that TOCDF had a “comprehensive, rigorous, professional program in place that ensured construction conforms to permitted design.”

The report was a follow-up investigation requested by the Army’s Director of Safety.

Later in the week, a Salt Lake Construction Company filed a lawsuit seeking in excess of $2 million from Tooele County and the Tooele County Commissioners.

Gibbons and Reed Construction Company filed the lawsuit in protest of the conditions set by Tooele County in a conditional use permit G&R requested two years earlier to begin operating a gravel pit in Erda.

“We did not want to do this but we felt we were not being dealt with in good faith,” said Gary Jones, legal counsel for G&R.

Dec. 23-26, 1969

The Tooele Adult Education staff issued an invitation for community participation in a planned evening school program. The offering of classes depended on citizen involvement, a spokesman said. He urged active community support.

Registration for night school classes would be held on Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tooele High School cafeteria.

Courses would start on Jan. 20 and be completed by April 10.

A sampling of courses included math, advanced math, U.S. History, English, life science, German, Spanish and psychology.

Friday’s front page revealed that for a growing number of married women in Tooele County, running a home and raising a family were only part of their activities. More and more were taking outside jobs.

In Tooele County, an estimated 36.6 % of married women were now employed, according to the latest statistics. That compared to 27.8 % in 1960.

Dec. 26-29, 1944

The Hand of Providence guided the landing of an Army training plane piloted by an Army Lieutenant and Wasp Flying Officer Saturday night about 9 p.m. in the fields northeast of Tooele’s residential section.

Starting from Las Vegas for Hill Field with another plane, they struck clouds near Delta. The planes became separated. The radio on the plane that landed in Tooele went out and as gas became low, the plane skimmed the Tooele housetops seeking a landing place with the meager lights of the plane. It finally came down northeast of Tooele without damage to the ship or injury to the pilots.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story about Japanese-American workers at Tooele Army Depot.

“They really do wonderful work. They’re fine mechanics,” commented Capt. Anthon A. Mrous, who was in charge of TOD’s Third Echelon Shop where the employees were rebuilding a buzzsaw.

Tom Yamamoto, John Miyamoto and Yoshio Hmatani were discharged veterans of World War II who had sought to continue helping the war effort by taking jobs at Tooele Army Depot.

Dec. 26, 1919

The sheriff’s force made two raids on “blind pigs” near Ajax station Sunday night and Monday. Sheriff Adamson and Deputy Tate made a raid on the premises of John Eldredge and succeeded in getting a still and a small amount of whiskey. About 20 gallons of mash were also found.

Eldredge was brought before Judge George A. Rimington Monday and fined $200. He paid the fine.

The term “blind pig” originated in the United States in the 19th century. It was applied to lower-class establishments that sold alcohol during prohibition. The operator of an establishment (such as a saloon or bar) would charge customers to see an attraction (such as an animal) and then serve a “complementary” alcoholic beverage, thus circumventing the law, according to blindpigsupperclub.com.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.